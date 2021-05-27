Eagle Pass and Piedras Negras Mayors Meet with CBP Port Director to Discuss International Trade Issues and Possible Lifting of Border Non-Essential Travel Restrictions
Eagle Pass Port of Entry Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Director Paul Del Rincon hosted a meeting of Eagle Pass Mayor Rolando Salinas and Piedras Negras, Coahuila, Mexico Mayor Claudio Bres Garza on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at CBP’s office located at the Eagle Pass International Bridge No. 2 in Eagle Pass, Texas to discuss salient international trade issues and the potential lifting of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada border non-essential travel restrictions.www.epbusinessjournal.com