Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eagle Pass, TX

Eagle Pass and Piedras Negras Mayors Meet with CBP Port Director to Discuss International Trade Issues and Possible Lifting of Border Non-Essential Travel Restrictions

epbusinessjournal.com
 17 days ago

Eagle Pass Port of Entry Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Director Paul Del Rincon hosted a meeting of Eagle Pass Mayor Rolando Salinas and Piedras Negras, Coahuila, Mexico Mayor Claudio Bres Garza on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at CBP’s office located at the Eagle Pass International Bridge No. 2 in Eagle Pass, Texas to discuss salient international trade issues and the potential lifting of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada border non-essential travel restrictions.

www.epbusinessjournal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Eagle Pass, TX
Eagle Pass, TX
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rolando Salinas
Person
Kamala Harris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbp#Border Security#Border Trade#Mexico#Sentri#Negras Mayors#Cbp Port#Mayor Salinas#United States#Migration#Coahuila#Economic Activities#Infrastructure#Hacienda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Travel Restrictions
News Break
International Trade
News Break
Politics
News Break
Travel
Related
Texas StatePosted by
Fox News

Del Rio Texas Mayor sounds off on illegal immigrant crisis

Del Rio Texas Mayor sounds off on illegal immigrant crisis. For video troubleshooting and help click here. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
Texas Statekeranews.org

5 Things Missing From Asian American History In Texas Schools

Teachers and learning advocates in Texas have long called for greater representation of Asian Americans in classrooms. Now, the conversation is being reopened after the recent rise in Anti-Asian attacks and hate crimes. Educators across the country say bottom line: there’s not enough Asian American history covered in classrooms. So,...