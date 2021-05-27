New Jungle Cruise Trailer Gives Dwayne Johnson A Wild Amazonian Adventure

Now that travel is back on it’s time to set sail with Jungle Cruise, the latest from director Jaume Collet-Serra. This is yet another attempt by Disney to convert one of their theme park rides to a movie, this time spinning the ride of the same name into a grand adventure in search of the tree of life. Embarking on the journey is an enthusiastic scientist named Lily and her less enthusiastic brother, McGregor. Their search takes them deep into the jungle, so they hire the riverboat captain Frank to lead them, but even for an expedition they knew would be dangerous, they encounter much more than they bargained for.