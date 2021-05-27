New Jungle Cruise Trailer Gives Dwayne Johnson A Wild Amazonian Adventure
The new trailer for Jungle Cruise is here. The movie stars Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, and it hits theaters and Disney+ Premier Access on July 30. Johnson plays a riverboat captain named Frank, who specialises in tourist cruises up the Amazon and is hired by an adventurer named Lily (Blunt) to embark on a dangerous mission. As Frank says, "everything you see wants to kill you," leading to encounters with tigers, murderous cults, weird creatures, and a torpedo-launching submarine captain. It looks like CG-laden mix of Indiana Jones and Pirates of the Caribbean--check the trailer below:www.gamespot.com