New Jungle Cruise Trailer Gives Dwayne Johnson A Wild Amazonian Adventure

By Dan Auty
Gamespot
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new trailer for Jungle Cruise is here. The movie stars Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, and it hits theaters and Disney+ Premier Access on July 30. Johnson plays a riverboat captain named Frank, who specialises in tourist cruises up the Amazon and is hired by an adventurer named Lily (Blunt) to embark on a dangerous mission. As Frank says, "everything you see wants to kill you," leading to encounters with tigers, murderous cults, weird creatures, and a torpedo-launching submarine captain. It looks like CG-laden mix of Indiana Jones and Pirates of the Caribbean--check the trailer below:

