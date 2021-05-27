Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

BoE’s Vlieghe sees rates rising in 2022 if economy recovers

By Syndicated Content
104.1 WIKY
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – The Bank of England could raise interest rates as soon as the first half of next year if the job market bounces back faster than expected, but it is more likely to wait until later in 2022, BoE policymaker Gertjan Vlieghe said on Thursday. Sterling strengthened against...

wiky.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Saunders
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boe#Uk#Inflation Rates#Growth Rates#Market Rates#Unemployment Rates#Reuters#The Bank Of England#British#Bank Rate#The University Of Bath#Mpc#Rate Rises#Boe Forecasts#Negative Interest Rates#Yields#Price Pressures#Job Market#Rose#Sterling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Unemployment
Country
U.K.
Related
BusinessUS News and World Report

Australia Central Bank Holds Rates as Economy Charges Ahead

SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia's central bank left its cash rate at record lows on Tuesday and reiterated its lower-for-longer policy stance even as data showed the country's economic output was above its pre-pandemic level and house prices were shooting through the roof. The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) left its policy...
Businesskfgo.com

Euro zone inflation surges past ECB target in May

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Euro zone inflation surged past the European Central Bank’s elusive target last month, heightening a communications challenge for policymakers who will happily live with higher prices for now but may face a backlash from irate consumers. Inflation in the 19 countries sharing the euro accelerated to 2%...
Businessbbcgossip.com

Bank of England monitors UK housing boom as it weighs inflation risk

Bank’s Sir Dave Ramsden says it will ‘guard against’ risk of sustained price pressure from rapid Covid recovery. The Bank of England is carefully monitoring Britain’s booming housing market as it weighs up the possibility that a rapid recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic will lead to a sustained period of inflation, one of its deputy governors has said.
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

CORRECTED-FOREX-Dollar in doldrums as traders ponder Fed policy path; sterling soars

(Corrects paragraph 4 sterling high to $1.4250 from $1.4259) * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E By Kevin Buckland and Tom Westbrook TOKYO/SINGAPORE, June 1 (Reuters) - Sterling hit a three-year high and the dollar traded under pressure on Tuesday, as investors waited for the next batch of U.S. and European data to shape the outlook on interest rates. Central bankers on both sides of the Atlantic have repeatedly said recent price pressures are likely to be transitory, and not prompt pre-emptive policy tightening, but investors are wary of a strong recovery forcing their hand. A shift in tone in Britain has helped sterling scale February's peak on Tuesday in the wake of remarks last week from Bank of England policymaker Gertjan Vlieghe pointing to rates rising late next year or sooner if the economy strengthens. The pound was the best-performing G10 currency last month and it rose as high as $1.4250 in the Asia session, its strongest since April 2018. The Australian dollar was the other major mover, and it added as much as 0.5% as Australia's current account surplus hit a record high and drove upward revisions to economists' growth forecasts. Some of those gains were pared and the Aussie traded at $0.7745 after the Reserve Bank of Australia made no changes to policy settings and stuck with a dovish tone. The yen edged marginally higher for a second consecutive session, while other majors were mostly steady. China's yuan took a breather after posting its best month since last November, and was flat at 6.3705 per dollar. Traders in London and New York return from market holidays on Tuesday. "The dollar bias remains negative on the immediate horizon," analysts at Singapore's OCBC Bank said in a note on Tuesday. "The inability to impute Fed tapering or rate hike expectations continue to weigh." Some clues may come from European inflation data and a U.S. manufacturing survey due later on Tuesday and from U.S. labour data due on Friday. Federal Reserve Vice Chair Randal Quarles and Governor Lael Brainard will also both be speaking at separate events on Tuesday. Commonwealth Bank of Australia strategist Joseph Capurso says that trimmed measures of inflation, which eliminate the most extreme price changes, show the U.S. has no inflation problem, and markets will need to unwind some of the expectation for near-term policy tightening, which will weigh on the dollar. The global pandemic recovery will provide an additional headwind, he said. "The world economy is clearly recovering, and that is going to be bad for the U.S. dollar because it’s a counter-cyclical currency," Capurso said. "The U.S. dollar has been pretty heavy in the last few weeks, and I think it keeps trending lower." That includes a drop to $1.24 per euro by the end of this month, extending to $1.32 by the middle of next year. The euro was steady at $1.2224 on Tuesday, not far from a nearly five-month high of $1.2266 touched last week. The U.S. dollar index held at 89.817. Crypto currencies were broadly steady, with bitcoin last just below $37,000. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 459 GMT Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Euro/Dollar $1.2223 $1.2225 -0.01% +0.05% +1.2236 +1.2222 Dollar/Yen 109.5050 109.4600 +0.02% +5.99% +109.5600 +109.3900 Euro/Yen.
Middle EastPosted by
Reuters

Israel to gradually end jobless benefits as economy recovers

By Steven Scheer JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel will gradually end jobless benefits as the economy begins recovering from the COVID-19 crisis, starting with people younger than 28 and without children, the Finance Ministry said on Tuesday. The government has come under criticism for allowing people to collect state aid, which some economists say is an incentive to not return to work.
Energy IndustryTimes Daily

OPEC ups crude production as economies recover

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The OPEC oil cartel and allied producing countries have confirmed their plans to return 2.1 million barrels of crude per day of oil output, balancing fears that continuing COVID-19 outbreaks in some countries will sap demand against rising demand from recovering economies around the globe. Support...
Businessmarketplace.org

How the economy might recover with summer kicking into gear

Signs the economy will keep heating up this summer. David Kelly, chief global strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, says we could see more than 10% annualized economic growth in the second quarter. The first quarter saw GDP growth at 6.4%. Kelly says we're also anticipating data on how the economy did with recovering jobs during May, and he expects it may have added over 800,000 jobs last month. Kelly said that as the summer goes on, the service industry, disproportionately hit by the pandemic recession, will regain its footing. However, spending on goods is also likely to continue, with "so much money in the hands of consumers now," as a result of Wall Street investments, government pandemic relief and more, Kelly said. Lastly, "I think we'll see higher inflation," Kelly said. "And I think there's no harm in that to some extent. I mean, it's just a sign of an economy fixing itself very fast here, but it does mean higher interest rates, and interest rates remain extraordinarily low."
BusinessBBC

Eurozone inflation up sharply as economies reopen

Inflation in the eurozone rose sharply last month to 2% - just above the European Central Bank's target. Prices were pushed higher by a very strong rise in energy prices from a year ago and put inflation at its highest level since October 2018. It comes as Covid restrictions across...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Daily Mail

US economy is poised to grow at a rate of 6.9% this year - the fastest pace seen since 1984 - thanks to government stimulus and rising COVID vaccinations, experts predict

The United States economy is poised to grow at the fastest pace since 1984 this year thanks to unprecedented government stimulus money and rising COVID-19 vaccination rates. That's according to a report released Monday by the Organization of Economic Cooperation and Development - which is made up of experts from 38 countries which 'work to build better (economic) policies for better lives', according to its website.
BusinessLife Style Extra

UPDATE 1-Euro zone bond yields rise with German inflation

* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr. (Recasts, adds details, updates prices) May 31 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields climbed on Monday,. but kept well below recent highs, as a rise in German inflation. further above the ECB's target in May failed to weaken support. to bond markets...
BusinessWNMT AM 650

German inflation pushes further above ECB target in May

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s annual consumer price inflation accelerated in May, advancing further above the European Central Bank’s target of close to but below 2%, the Federal Statistics Office said on Monday. Consumer prices, harmonised to make them comparable with inflation data from other European Union countries, rose by 2.4%...
Businessdallassun.com

OECD pegs India's GDP growth forecast at 9.9 pc

Paris [France], May 31 (ANI): The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) on Monday cut its growth projection for India to 9.9 per cent this year from 12.6 per cent estimated earlier in March. "In India, the rapid rebound in activity since mid-2020 has paused with resurgence of the...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Bank of Ghana surprises with 100 basis point policy rate cut

ACCRA (Reuters) -Ghana’s central bank on Monday surprised the market by cutting its main policy rate to 13.5% from 14.5%, saying inflation risks were muted in the near term. Central Bank Governor Ernest Addison said during a news conference that consumer price inflation was expected to remain within the bank’s target band of 8% plus or minus 2 percentage points over the next quarter after falling to 8.5% in April due to lower food price inflation.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

BoE's Haldane sees faint echo of 1970s in inflation spiral risk

LONDON (Reuters) -Bank of England Chief Economist Andy Haldane has warned there is a chance that cost pressures faced by British companies lead to high prices that become embedded in pay demands, in an echo of inflationary wage-price spirals of previous decades. Haldane, who leaves the Monetary Policy Committee in...