Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

CGG, Geoptic Ink Collaboration Agreement for Carbon Capture, Storage Monitoring

hartenergy.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCGG has signed an R&D collaboration agreement with Geoptic to jointly research and assess a novel borehole solution for monitoring the spread of CO2 in subsurface storage sites for Carbon Capture & Storage (CCS), the company said on May 27. The agreement focuses on developing a new version of Geoptic’s...

www.hartenergy.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mining#Ink#Carbon Leakage#Energy Storage#Data Storage#Application Storage#Internal Storage#Cgg#Carbon Capture Storage#Diablo#Svp#Geoscience#Eame#Collaboration#Co2 Storage Projects#Co2 Monitoring#Subsurface Storage Sites#Integrated Workflows#Geophysical Imaging#Co2 Leakage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Related
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Georgia-focused Block eyes hydrogen, carbon capture options

Georgia-focused Block Energy said on June 14 it had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Baker Hughes on assessing options for carbon... Georgia-focused Block Energy said on June 14 it had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Baker Hughes on assessing options for carbon capture, hydrogen and geothermal options at its Samgori, Patardzeuli and West Rustavi fields.
Businessparabolicarc.com

Arqit and Northrop Grumman in the UK Sign Quantum Encryption Collaboration Agreement

LONDON (Arqit PR) — Arqit, the quantum encryption company, has signed a collaboration agreement with Northrop Grumman in the UK. Through the collaboration, Arqit, which is developing end-to-end quantum encryption using satellite distribution, will work with Northrop Grumman to develop and understand this novel technology for potential use in defence and national security settings.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Drax to use Mitsubishi's carbon capture tech

The UK will license MHI’s carbon capture solvent, KS-21, to capture CO2 at its power station near Selby, North Yorkshire. UK generator Drax has signed a contract with Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) to use its carbon capture technology, the companies said on June 10. The contract will see Drax...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

HTG Completes Product Design Lock For Its Planned Transcriptome Panel And Announces The Signing Of The Three Early Adopter Program Collaboration Agreements

TUCSON, Ariz., June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTGM) (HTG), a life science company whose mission is to advance precision medicine, today announced it has completed product design lock for the HTG Transcriptome Panel and announced three Early Adopter Program (EAP) collaborators. HTG continues to progress in its development of a planned transcriptome panel using the HTG EdgeSeq technology. This panel, expected to be called the HTG Transcriptome Panel, will measure approximately 20,000 mRNA targets, with a planned research use only commercial launch in the third quarter of 2021.
Energy Industrychemistryworld.com

Drax plant to use Misubishi’s carbon capture technology in pursuit of negative emissions

Drax has taken another step in its ambition to deploy bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (Beccs) by licensing technology from Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI). Last year it began testing two amine-based solvents developed by the Japanese company and has chosen one of these for what would be the UK’s largest negative emissions project, at its biomass plant in north Yorkshire. MHI’s post-combustion capture technology is in use at 13 commercial plants around the world. Many of these use the captured carbon dioxide for urea production and handle a variety of flue gases.
Tulsa, OKTulsa World

Tulsa company announces collaboration to expand carbon-neutral oil platform

Tulsa-based Getka Group has announced a collaboration to expand carbon-neutral platforms across Getka's energy assets. The collaboration with Australian-based Macquarie Group and its commodities and global markets division will build upon Getka’s solar energy projects announced in the United States and further expand Getka’s Zero Impact strategy, with Macquarie providing carbon services in respect to Getka’s terminal expansion at Cushing.
Energy Industrypower-eng.com

Sempra, NREL extend collaboration toward net-zero carbon energy future

Southern California-based utility holding company Sempra Energy will further its longtime partnership with the National Renewable Energy Laboratory to advance future net-zero energy systems. Sempra announced it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with NREL to prove a framework for the energy transition. The MOU, Sempra says, buildings off...
Energy Industrynaturalgasintel.com

Talos Diving into Carbon Capture Opportunities in U.S. Offshore

Houston-based Talos Energy Inc. is diving into carbon capture and storage (CCS) opportunities along the Gulf Coast and offshore with UK expert Storegga Geotechnologies Ltd. Through the joint venture (JV), the partners plan to “source, evaluate and develop” CCS opportunities on the coast and in the Gulf of Mexico (GOM) offshore Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas.
Industrynysenasdaqlive.com

Global Carbon Capture and Sequestration Market expected to grow USD XX.X million by 2025- Siemens, Mitsubishi, Hitachi, Aker Solutions, Fluor

Global Carbon Capture & Sequestration Market 2020-2025. The report covers complete analysis of the Global Carbon Capture & Sequestration Market on the basis of regional and global level. The report comprises several drivers and restraints of the Global Carbon Capture & Sequestration Market. Likewise, it covers the complete segmentation analysis such as type, application, and region. This report provides Carbon Capture & Sequestration Market key Manufactures, industry chain analysis, competitive insights, and macroeconomic analysis. Global Carbon Capture & Sequestration Market report provides the latest forecast market data, industry trends, and technological innovations. The in-depth view of Global Carbon Capture & Sequestration Market industry on the basis of market size, market growth, opportunities, and development plans offered by the report analysis. The forecast information, SWOT analysis, and feasibility study are the energetic aspects studied in this report. Along with that PESTEL analysis is also considered to be another major aspect in the market study.
Energy Industrychemengonline.com

Suez and Airex Energy to commercialize biochar carbon-capture technology

SUEZ Group (Paris) and Airex Energy (Bécancour, Quebec, Canada) have formed a partnership in order to provide solutions to regions and industries on their path towards carbon neutrality. The expertise of the two Groups will enable them to industrialize the recovery of biomass residues into biochar (a stable form of organic carbon), which is essential to the resilience, vitality and fertility of urban and agricultural soils.
Energy IndustryStreetInsider.com

Stem, Inc. (STEM) Enters into Agreement with Altus Power America, Inc. to Provide Smart Energy Storage to Massachusetts Solar Project

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Stem, Inc. ("Stem" or the "Company") (NYSE: STEM), a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI)-driven energy storage services, today announced that the Company has entered into an agreement to provide smart energy storage services to Altus Power America, Inc. ("Altus Power"), a market-leading clean electrification company that develops, owns, and operates renewable energy assets in Massachusetts and throughout the United States.
Energy Industryoffshore-energy.biz

Cheniere to collaborate on monitoring GHG emissions

U.S. LNG producer Cheniere Energy will work with natural gas companies and academic institutions to quantify, monitor, report and verify (QMRV) greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions at LNG production sites. A subsidiary of Cheniere will be running the project. The natural gas producers joining the project are Aethon Energy, Ascent Resources,...
Energy Industryutilitydive.com

New gas turbines 'better be flexible' to someday accept carbon capture or hydrogen: New EEI chairman

Natural gas is a critical part of the U.S. transition to a decarbonized power sector, top executives from three major utilities agreed on Tuesday. But its role will decline over time, and gas power plants will have to adapt to new technologies and fuels to reduce the risk of becoming stranded assets, said the recently elected board members of the investor-owned utility advocacy group, Edison Electric Institute (EEI).
Energy Industrychemengonline.com

Bechtel and Drax partner on bioenergy with carbon-capture projects

Bechtel (Reston, Va.) has entered into a partnership with renewable energy company Drax Group to identify opportunities to construct new Bioenergy with Carbon Capture and Storage (BECCS) power plants around the world. Drax currently has the largest decarbonization project in Europe, having converted its power station near Selby in North...
Energy Industryenergycentral.com

CESL, Ladakh ink pact to make the Union Territory carbon-neutral

No discussions yet. Start a discussion below. NC Gov. Cooper sets ambitious targets, the state's first, for offshore wind development. Poet acquires major biofuel business, expands production capacity by 40%. Why southern Africa's interior is an ideal place to generate solar energy. Solar farm proposal put on hold as county...
Energy Industryworldoil.com

Talos Energy, Storegga form carbon capture JV targeting offshore Gulf of Mexico opportunities

HOUSTON - Talos Energy has formed an exclusive joint venture with Storegga Geotechnologies to source, evaluate and develop carbon capture and storage project opportunities on the United States Gulf Coast and Gulf of Mexico, including state and federal waters offshore Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. The partners are actively exploring opportunities with counterparties along the CCS value chain.
AgriculturePosted by
TheStreet

In Partnership With Growers In North America, Nutrien's Carbon Pilots Involve Collaboration With Key Industry Partners And Suppliers. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) today unveiled a portfolio approach to its 2021 North American carbon pilots to identify the best path to successfully scale its carbon program introduced in 2020. The portfolio leverages Nutrien's unique end-to-end capabilities while engaging a broad base of key industry partners and supply chain stakeholders across Canada and the U.S. including American Farmland Trust, BASF, Corteva Agriscience, Ingredion, Maple Leaf Foods, PepsiCo and Syngenta.
Energy Industrymining.com

Largo Resources aiming to capture 3% of clean energy storage market by 2025

Integrated vanadium producer Largo Resources (TSX: LGO; OTCQB: LGORF) is charting a course towards capturing 3% or about 1,400 megawatt-hours of the long-duration energy storage battery market by 2025, company executives said during the company’s first ‘battery day’ presentation this week. The company intends to capture value in a rapidly...