Faxing has come a long way since the first commercialised version of the fax came out in the 1960s. Since then, fax machines have become a standard piece of equipment that every business or organisation must have. However, fewer and fewer businesses and organisations such as law firms use those big, old fax machines that do nothing but collect more dust and eat up important office space. This is because, with the help of the internet, law firms, most offices, and businesses changed the way they do everything, especially when it comes to sending and receiving faxes. Online fax services have replaced physical fax machines, allowing law firms to work paperless and in a more secure way. To help law firms decide which online fax service to choose, we’ve created a list of ways online faxing can help attorneys and lawyers.