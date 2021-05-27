Tellurian, Gunvor Sign 10-year LNG Agreement

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleU.S. LNG developer Tellurian Inc. said on May 27 it signed a 10-year agreement with commodity trader Gunvor Singapore Pte Ltd. for 3 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of LNG. Tellurian said the agreement represents the equivalent of about $12 billion in revenue over the 10-year term. The price will be determined by a combination of the Japan Korea Mark and the Dutch Title Transfer Facility.

