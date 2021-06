"Frida Kahlo: Timeless" is the largest exhibit dedicated to the iconic 20th-century Mexican artist to visit the Chicago area in more than 40 years. It features several works on loan from the Dolores Olmedo Museum Collection in Mexico. Secure your timed entries starting Saturday at College of DuPage's Cleve Carney Museum of Art in the McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. $28.50-$46.50 with select discounts for seniors and students. (630) 942-4000 or frida2021.org. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays through Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursdays, from June 5 to Sept. 6.