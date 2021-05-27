Cancel
Lincoln, NE

Two giraffes make debut at Lincoln Children’s Zoo

By Nathan Brennan
1011now.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two female giraffes, Zawadi and Ruby, arrived in Lincoln on May 11 from the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. The two additions will give the Lincoln Children’s Zoo a total of six giraffes. Zawadi’s name meaning “gift” is four-years-old, and was born in Detroit. Ruby is...

Lincoln, NE
Lifestyle
Local
Nebraska Pets & Animals
Lincoln, NE
Pets & Animals
City
Lincoln, NE
Local
Nebraska Lifestyle
Lincoln, NE1011now.com

Shaved ice food truck is coming to Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln will now have another food truck roaming the streets. This one is of the sweet variety in shaved ice. The owner said he’s opening at a great time as the summer months are approaching. The owner, Landon Bartel, said, “One of the things that I...
Nebraska StateKearney Hub

USS Nebraska submarine sailors to visit Kearney, North Platte

KEARNEY — Plans are being made for a group of sailors from the nuclear submarine USS Nebraska, “SSBN739,” to visit the Kearney area on June 15-16. According to Nebraska Admiral Gloria LeDroit of Kearney, the sailors’ visit is sponsored by the Nebraska Admirals Association. LeDroit said the sailors will speak...
Lincoln, NE1011now.com

Shinedown coming to Pinewood Bowl Theatre

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Shinedown with Special Guest The Struts and Zero 9:36 will perform at Pinewood Bowl Theater in Lincoln on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at 7 p.m. Tickets will go on sale Friday, May 21 at Noon. You can buy tickets at Ticketmaster.com or the Official Ticketmaster app....
Lancaster County, NEklkntv.com

Only 4 new COVID cases in Lancaster Co.

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Today, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) reports 4 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the community total to 31,255. The total number of deaths remains at 235. More than 28,700 people have recovered from the virus and more than 141,800 people have been fully vaccinated in...
Lincoln, NELincoln Journal Star

311 set to play Lincoln's Pinewood Bowl in September

Omaha rock band 311 will play the Pinewood Bowl on Sept. 8 as part of its "Live From the Ride" tour. Tickets for the show, which will feature special guests Iration and Iya Terra, go on sale at 10 a.m. on May 21. Formed in Omaha in 1990, 311 has...
Lincoln, NENews Channel Nebraska

Pony Express Ride to raise awareness for children’s mental health

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Volunteer motorcyclists are saddling up to ride across Nebraska from May 19 through May 22 for the 14th annual Pony Express Ride, an effort to raise awareness about children’s mental health. The ride will finish at the Nebraska State Capitol at 1:30 pm on Saturday, May 22.
Lincoln, NE1011now.com

Lincoln YMCA’s holding swimsuit drive to support youth swim lessons

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Community Learning Centers in Lincoln are emphasizing the importance of swimming safety among children through their summer programs. According to the CDC, two children 14 and under die from unintentional drowning a day. According to that same study, for every child that dies another five receive emergency care for non-fatal injuries.
Nebraska StateNews Channel Nebraska

Nebraska Game and Parks seeking help naming new bison calf

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. -- A new bison calf has arrived at Buffalo Bill State Historical Park, and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is seeking the public's help in naming it. The calf was born May 10th and was first publicly announced on May 14th, but the organization announced an update on Sunday, declaring that the calf is a boy.
Lincoln, NE1011now.com

NDCS is welcoming volunteers and visitors back

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - According to the Nebraska Department of Corrections, it hasn’t had a single COVID-19 case inside the prisons for several weeks. This led them to loosen restrictions, including welcoming volunteers and visitors back start the week of May 17. Prison volunteer, Fran Kaye, said, “They’re my guys....
California StatePosted by
Fox News

2 Nebraska kids found dead, father arrested in California

BELLEVUE, Neb. – The father of two young children found dead in his eastern Nebraska home, where they had been staying for a court-ordered visitation with him, has been arrested four states away in California, police said. Police in Bellevue, south of Omaha, said 5-year-old Emily Price and 3-year-old Theodore...
Nebraska StateArgus Press

Editorial Roundup: Nebraska

Omaha World-Herald. May 14, 2021. Editorial: Nebraska Passport program provides fun, helps local economies. Tourism is a big deal for Nebraska, pumping $3.5 billion into the economy in 2019. That might surprise people who think the Cornhusker State has little more to offer visitors than, well, corn. Savvy Nebraskans know...
Lincoln, NEklkntv.com

Lincoln East student creates more than 300 self portraits of senior class

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Whether it was an interaction in the hallway, by the lockers or in the classroom, Lincoln East senior Joel Bierbower remembers. “They only like walk by, but every moment counts for something,” Bierbower said. Since February, Bierbower has been drawing the faces of his senior classmates....
Lancaster County, NE1011now.com

Tracking COVID-19 in Lancaster County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) --The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced on Saturday that 7 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County, bringing the community total to 31,248. The total number of deaths in the community remains at 235. Recoveries: 28,664. Weekly positivity rate:. May 2 through 8: 4.7...
Omaha, NEkios.org

Jazz Calendar (Updated 5/16/2021)

Jason Moran and The Bandwagon will appear on June 24th at the Holland Performing Arts Center. A leading force in new jazz, composer-pianist Jason Moran plays with an unmistakable sense of funk, fluidity, and freedom. Together with his group The Bandwagon, bassist Tarus Mateen and drummer Nasheet Waits, deliver an explosive combination of classical and contemporary jazz styles. Moran was named a MacArthur Fellow in 2010 and is the Artistic Director for Jazz at The Kennedy Center. The Rolling Stone says he is “the most provocative thinker in current jazz." Showtime for Jason Moran and The Bandwagon is 7:30pm June 24th at the Holland Performing Arts Center. A preshow curtain warmer session with Omaha’s Shawn Bell Trio will take place. Listen and learn about the differences and compliments between classical and contemporary jazz music. Preshow curtain warmers will take place in the theater lobby one hour prior to the start of the show.
Nebraska Stateruralradio.com

Nebraska team builds grain robot designed to keep farmers safe

A pair of recent UNL graduates are working on a robot to keep grain farmers out of the grain bin. Ben Johnson just graduated from the University of Nebraska – Lincoln with a degree in electrical engineering. Johnson, his father and teammate Zane Zents have created the robot, Grain Weevil.