'The best of the both worlds': Why boat clubs are becoming more common in the suburbs

VILLAGE OF ROSEMONT NOTICE OF THE ISSUANCE OF REQUESTS FOR QUALIFICATIONS FOR EVENT VENUE SECURITY SERVICES AND GUEST SERVICES The Village of Rosemont is requesting qualifications for the provision of Security Services and Guest Services at the Allstate Arena, the Rosemont Theatre, the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, Parkway Bank Park and other event venues owned and operated by the Village of Rosemont. The Village of Rosemont is seeking qualified independent contractors to provide security services and guest services pursuant to two separate requests for qualifications, but qualified contractors may submit responses to one or both of the requests. The requests may be viewed at https://rosemont.com. All responses must be submitted in an email with at least one (1) electronic copy in PDF format sent to mrose@drlawpc.com and jdonahue@ drlawpc.com by June 15, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Responses to the Security Services RFQ shall contain the subject title "Security Services RFQ Response", and responses to the Guest Services RFQ shall contain the subject title "Guest Services RFQ Response". All questions shall be emailed to mrose@drlawpc.com and jdonahue@drlawpc.com by June 8, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. with the subject title "Security Services RFQ Questions" or "Guest Services RFQ Questions". Responses to the written questions shall be published at https://rosemont.com by June 11, 2021. Respondents will be informed of any interview requests by June 30, 2021. Any approval of a contract shall be made by the Village of Rosemont's corporate authorities at their regular meeting on August 9, 2021, 9:30 a.m., at Rosemont Village Hall, 9501 W. Devon Ave., Rosemont, IL 60018. The Village of Rosemont reserves the right to reject any or all responses, waive any informality, and accept any responses which the Village's corporate authorities deem most favorable to the Village's interests. Debbie Drehobl, Village Clerk. Published in Daily Herald June 1, 2021 (4564524) , posted 06/01/2021.