My mom and step-dad visited me over the weekend. They booked a room at the Saint Kate. And I remembered, when I met them in the lobby for drinks their first night in town, how much I love the place. The art in its galleries is ever-changing and always interesting. And the space is full of thoughtful design choices too. I realized midway through my cocktail, for instance, that an artist had painted the underside of the mirrored coffee table we were sitting around. Because there was a mirrored-shelf directly below the painting, we were able to see an image of the work reflected just above our feet. So cool. And so unexpected!