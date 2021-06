The Marion County Sheriff’s office arrested a Summerfield man after he claimed he was helping a teenage victim who was trying to run away before he allegedly molested her. On April 5, 2021, 43-year-old Edson Fonseca Conde approached the victim and allowed her to use his cellphone. He then told the victim to get in his car and he would help her run away. Fonseca Conde then took the victim back to his home, located at 14080 SE 59th Court in Summerfield, took her into a camper on the property, began asking her questions and told the victim to hide in the back bedroom, according to a Marion County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post about the incident.