Emily Wickersham is leaving 'NCIS'

We’re taking a small break from airing new podcasts to share some of the most popular podcasts over the past five years at Rochester Rising. To kick off our ‘Summertime Rewind’ series, we’re taking a look back at podcast episode 154, which aired on November 27, 2019. This was part of a series we did that year called From the Edge, where we talked about trends in entrepreneurship with business owners within the community. During this episode we were joined by Christi Jorde, former owner of Mill House Designs, and Emily Watkins, owner of Rochester Women Magazine. This was one of your favorite episodes of all time on Rochester Rising, so tune in, rewind back in time with us and listen to this conversation about what it’s really like to be an entrepreneur, showing strength and vulnerability, and the shared perspective of being a woman in business.