Emily Wickersham is leaving 'NCIS'

FOX 40 News WICZ TV
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter almost eight years Emily Wickersham is hanging up her "NCIS" gear. The actress who played Eleanor "Ellie" Bishop confirmed her exit after her character was sent on a secret mission during this week's season 18 finale. "Hangin this hat and jacket up. What a great ride it's been," Wickersham...

www.wicz.com
TV SeriesDeadline

‘NCIS’ Adds Gary Cole & Katrina Law For Season 19 As Mark Harmon Scales Back & Emily Wickersham Exits CBS Drama

CBS’ venerable drama series NCIS is adding two new series regular cast members for the upcoming 19th season, Gary Cole and Katrina Law. Cole will play a new character, FBI Special Agent Alden Park. Law plays Special Agent Jessica Knight. She was introduced in the last two episodes of Season 18 as a recurring guest star with an option to become a series regular if the show got renewed, which it did. Knight is a formidable REACT (Regional Enforcement Action Capabilities Training Team) agent who specializes in hostage negotiations and handles daily high-risk operations with skill and precision. Sharp, athletic and tough, she is fiercely tenacious and with a wry sense of humor.
TV SeriesPopculture

'NCIS': Will Mark Harmon's Gibbs Die or Leave in Season 19?

Mark Harmon's fate on NCIS is still hanging in limbo. Although the actor has extended his contract through the recently renewed Season 19, is it possible that Harmon’s onscreen counterpart, Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs, could die or leave the team in the upcoming season?. Season 18 left Gibbs' fate...
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Is Gary Cole joining NCIS Season 19?

We know that Mark Harmon is only going to be in NCIS Season 19 in a limited capacity, but we may get Gary Cole to make up for it. When NCIS was renewed for Season 19 back in April, we learned that Mark Harmon was taking a step back in his role in the show. He’ll be around in a limited capacity, and it turns out that he considered stepping away from the series completely.
TV SeriesMarietta Daily Journal

Television Q&A: Is Bishop really leaving 'NCIS'?

You have questions. I have some answers. Q: On the season finale of “NCIS,” it seemed that Bishop was leaving. Is this a cliffhanger or did she leave “NCIS”?. A: In a season that saw several cast changes, on a show that has often had cast comings and goings, Emily Wickersham — who played Bishop — officially departed “NCIS.” In an Instagram post, she said, “Hangin this hat and jacket up. What a great ride it’s been. This cast, this crew, are top notch. I can’t say enough kind words about this group that I’ve had the pleasure of working with for close to 8 years now and 172 episodes later. This business is finicky and weird and consistency is a rarity. I’ve been lucky enough to be a part of a show where I got to show up and act and laugh and learn with wonderful people.”
New York City, NYPosted by
The US Sun

Who did Lisa Banes play on NCIS?

ACTRESS Lisa Banes died on June 14, 2021, just ten days after a tragic hit-and-run accident in New York City. Banes, 65, was struck by a scooter or motorcycle while crossing a street on June 4. Who did Lisa Banes play on NCIS?. Lisa Banes played Ambassador Olivia Edmunds on...
Hawaii Stateprimetimer.com

NCIS: Hawaii

Showing 1 - 9 of 9 articles tagged "NCIS: Hawaii" Vanessa Lachey and her co-stars participated in what has become a tradition for Hawaii-based shows. NBC, CBS, ABC and Fox's fall schedules are stuck in the past amid a changing TV landscape. While streaming is all the rage, the Big...
TV & Videosoutsider.com

‘NCIS’: What Does the Show Title Mean?

“NCIS” remains one of CBS’s popular brands, and we say brand because there’s more than one show on the network. What does it mean?. Well, the short answer is NCIS stands for Naval Criminal Investigative Service. That’s a real name of a portion of the United States Navy. According to...
