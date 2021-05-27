Emily Wickersham is leaving 'NCIS'

You have questions. I have some answers. Q: On the season finale of “NCIS,” it seemed that Bishop was leaving. Is this a cliffhanger or did she leave “NCIS”?. A: In a season that saw several cast changes, on a show that has often had cast comings and goings, Emily Wickersham — who played Bishop — officially departed “NCIS.” In an Instagram post, she said, “Hangin this hat and jacket up. What a great ride it’s been. This cast, this crew, are top notch. I can’t say enough kind words about this group that I’ve had the pleasure of working with for close to 8 years now and 172 episodes later. This business is finicky and weird and consistency is a rarity. I’ve been lucky enough to be a part of a show where I got to show up and act and laugh and learn with wonderful people.”