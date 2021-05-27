Rain Garden Installation at the Wood Duck Nature Preserve

I think it would be hard to find a Minnesotan who didn’t love this season more than any other. Autumn thrills us with the shocking arrays of scarlet, orange, gold, and russet; winter can provide us with postcard perfect images of snow blanketed forests and fields; though I realize there are many who don’t find the same beauty in that as my husband and I do. But SPRING! Even though June is technically summer, it is an extension of the former, especially when temperatures fall below freezing on the last days of May. Every day brings forth new growth and blooms. The leaves go through a spectrum of greens, letting us marvel at their renewal. The older we get, the more we appreciate this annual rite of nature.