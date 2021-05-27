Rain Garden Installation at the Wood Duck Nature Preserve
This Friday, May 28 the Friends of the Wood Duck Nature Preserve and the Alabama Watershed Stewards program will install a Rain Garden near the pavilion at the Wood Duck Nature Preserve. Rain gardens are shallow depressions in the landscape, planted with native plants that are designed to help capture stormwater runoff from parking lots and rooftops to better slow down stormwater and filter out pollutants. The rain garden at WDNP will also utilize native plants, and will help address storm water coming from the parking lot and pavilion roof top. Although rain gardens take a few years to fully establish like most landscape features, the native plants used in rain gardens can also provide valuable habitat for pollinators while being an aesthetic landscape feature.www.opelika-al.gov