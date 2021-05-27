Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Rain Garden Installation at the Wood Duck Nature Preserve

opelika-al.gov
 14 days ago

This Friday, May 28 the Friends of the Wood Duck Nature Preserve and the Alabama Watershed Stewards program will install a Rain Garden near the pavilion at the Wood Duck Nature Preserve. Rain gardens are shallow depressions in the landscape, planted with native plants that are designed to help capture stormwater runoff from parking lots and rooftops to better slow down stormwater and filter out pollutants. The rain garden at WDNP will also utilize native plants, and will help address storm water coming from the parking lot and pavilion roof top. Although rain gardens take a few years to fully establish like most landscape features, the native plants used in rain gardens can also provide valuable habitat for pollinators while being an aesthetic landscape feature.

www.opelika-al.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Resources#Wood Duck#Natural Resources#Garden Plants#Natural Habitat#Rain Water#Native Plants#Aws#Aces Water Program#Opelika#The Friends Of Wdnp#Multiple Rain Gardens#Installation#Nature#Clean Water#Storm Water#Landscape#Valuable Habitat#Stormwater Runoff#Polluted Water Runoff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Mecklenburg County, NCvisitlakenorman.org

Your 24-Hour Guide to Latta Nature Preserve

Looking for a break from the city? Try out Latta Nature Preserve! With over 1,460 acres of land, Latta Nature Preserve is the largest nature preserve in Mecklenburg County and a great place to plan your next day trip! First opened in 1981, the Latta Nature Preserve spans across a peninsula into Mountain Island Lake with a wide variety of vegetation and wildlife. Originally a cotton plantation used by Mr. James Latta in the 1800s, the preserve has grown to now protect various natural communities including the Beatties Ford Basic Forest natural heritage site. Now that you know some background information on the Latta Nature Preserve, we've put together a guide to walk you through all that you can do in the area's largest nature preserve.
Buckhannon, WVThe Recorddelta

Create Buckhannon installs homes for Wood Ducks

BUCKHANNON — Create Buckhannon, in partnership with Lowe’s, got all their ducks in a row to build and install Wood Duck box nests in the wetlands of Finks Run. Wetlands, like those of Finks Run, are reportedly a nutrient rich environment and can provide important habitat for wildlife like Wood Ducks, muskrats, snakes, freshwater crayfish and more, explained Create Buckhannon member Scott Preston.
Saratoga County, NYsaratogatodaynewspaper.com

Forest Pests Woods Walk at Wilton Wildlife Preserve & Park

WILTON — Kristopher Williams, coordinator of the Partnership for Regional Invasive Species Management (PRISM), leads an educational walk through the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Saratoga County through the woods! Along the way participants will look out for and learn about forest pests that are commonly found in the local area. This program is scheduled for Wednesday, June 9 from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Gardeningthespruce.com

13 Plants That Are Perfect for Your Rain Garden

Rain gardens take a bit of planning and work, but one of the most fun parts is selecting the plant material. This is a crucial step in the success of your rain garden. Choosing the right plants and knowing where to put them will decide whether you have a swampy puddle full of dead plants or a thriving mini-ecosystem with native plants that helps the environment after every rainstorm while still looking beautiful.
Gardeningthespruce.com

Rain Gardens: What They Are and Why They're So Important

Rain gardens are often misunderstood, with many misconceptions around what they are and why you would have one. Maybe you've heard rain gardens are important for the environment, or you've heard that they are little gardens that go in soggy areas in your yard. It's true that rain gardens are...
Lifestylethecommunityword.com

Nature Rambles | Why Nature Preserves?

There are a few special places left in this world. If you are taking a hike in some of the natural areas that we are blessed to have in Central Illinois, you might observe a harbinger of just how special of a place you are about to enter. It comes in the shape of a simple triangular sign, adorned with a cardinal on an oak branch that states, “Illinois Nature Preserve, everything is protected by law.” When you see this sign, you are entering one of the few remaining natural areas that still resembles what the landscape was like before European settlers first stepped onto the soil of the new world.
Marion County, INindymidtownmagazine.com

Rain Garden Workshop June 24

The Marion County Soil & Water Conservation District is teaming up with ROW (Reconnecting to Our Waterways), Kheprw Institute and The City League to offer Rain Garden and Rain Barrel Build workshops this summer!. The workshops will be Thursday, June 24 from 6:30-7:45 p.m., at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. Space...
GardeningSaipan Tribune

Build your own rain garden

The rainy season will be coming in a few months, and along with it comes stormwater that go eventually into our oceans. Problem lies, however, when this stormwater picks up sediments along the way, becomes polluted and badly affects our coral reefs. Rain gardens are “depressions” or “dips” that slow...
Providence, RIprovidenceonline.com

Tour Urban Sanctuaries with Providence Preservation Society's Festival of Gardens

History buffs, architecture aficionados, and curious lookie-loos have anticipated the Providence Preservation Society’s annual Festival of Historic Homes, a 40-year tradition of exclusive access to some of the city’s notable old properties. While the event was cancelled last year, this summer offers a special opportunity to experience neighborhood gems in a way they haven’t been before.
Gardeningwesterville.org

Rain Garden Assistance

Franklin Soil and Water Conservation District (FSWCD) is providing an incentive program to encourage Westerville residents to plant these unique gardens. Rain gardens can slow the flow of stormwater and filter pollutants before they have the chance to enter public water sources. The Rain Garden Assistance & Reimbursement program offers up to $250 for the purchase of plants, mulch and soil.
LifestyleThe Day

The Poisonous Snake Sanctuary and other unpopular nature preserves

Having tramped through countless parks, nature preserves and wildlife sanctuaries, as well as paddled in an untold number of ponds, lakes and rivers, I'm often hard-pressed to come up with new places to explore. Some destinations, though, I'll never visit — their names alone don't exactly make you want to...
GardeningDuluth News Tribune

Northland Nature: Flowers bloom at woods' edge

May has been a month of greening. Now, equipped with new chlorophyll-rich leaves, plants do a terrific amount of growing in June. With sunrise at about 5:15 a.m. and setting nearly at 9 p.m., plants bask in daylight, approaching 16 hours. These longer days, combined with warmth and amble rain...
Gardeningmlstargazette.com

Going Nature's Way: Spending Spring in the garden

I think it would be hard to find a Minnesotan who didn’t love this season more than any other. Autumn thrills us with the shocking arrays of scarlet, orange, gold, and russet; winter can provide us with postcard perfect images of snow blanketed forests and fields; though I realize there are many who don’t find the same beauty in that as my husband and I do. But SPRING! Even though June is technically summer, it is an extension of the former, especially when temperatures fall below freezing on the last days of May. Every day brings forth new growth and blooms. The leaves go through a spectrum of greens, letting us marvel at their renewal. The older we get, the more we appreciate this annual rite of nature.
Limestone County, ALAthens News Courier

ONE GARDENER To ANOTHER: Hydroponics — Soilless gardening

There are a lot of plants that can be propagated by placing a cutting into water so that roots will form. There are also a few plants that can live in water indefinitely as long as they are provided with nutrients. I have five or six water-filled vases that are spilling pothos, the oldest of them being grown in water for the last five years.
Huntsville, ALtheredstonerocket.com

Volunteers invited to help preserve Path to Nature

More time at home during the pandemic allowed many of us to pay extra attention to our outdoor spaces, but the ecologist at Redstone Arsenal had the opposite problem – and she’s hoping volunteers can help turn things around. Teleworking allowed Christine Easterwood to cover her office duties, but prohibited...