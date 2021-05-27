Eighth noose discovered at Amazon warehouse site in Connecticut

© getty

Less than a week after Amazon said it took extra security measures at one of its construction sites in Connecticut following the discovery of seven nooses, an eighth was found at the same location on Wednesday.

According to The Associated Press, all of the nooses have been discovered in the past month. The site was recently closed days back after the seventh noose was found. At the time, Amazon said it temporarily shuttered the site while stepping up security measures.

The site was reportedly closed again on Wednesday after the latest noose was found. Local police have also been investigating the incidents as “potential” hate crimes. The FBI has also reportedly been involved in the investigations as officials search for the culprit.

The incidents have drawn backlash from civil rights advocates, including the NAACP, and local officials.

“We have a serious problem in America and it hasn’t gone away,” Connecticut NAACP President Scot X. Esdaile told the news agency. “It's deplorable. It’s sickening. It’s a sick mindset that Black people have to fight against.”

Amazon has denounced the incidents, with a spokesperson telling The Hill on Thursday that the company will not tolerate “hate, racism or discrimination.”

“Hate, racism or discrimination have no place in our society and are certainly not tolerated in any Amazon workplace — whether it be under construction like this one, or fully operational,” the representative said.

“The site has reopened and we are committed to working with the Town and all levels of law enforcement to hold the perpetrators accountable and ensure that all members of our community feel valued, respected and safe,” they added.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont (D) also reportedly addressed the incidents at a news conference on Wednesday, terming the nooses as “racist provocation of the worst type.”

“I can tell you that I’m talking to Amazon,” he said, according to the AP. “We’re doing everything we can from a security point of view, everything we can from a law enforcement point of view.”

“But I can’t change people’s hearts and it just breaks my heart that this is still going on,” he added.

Updated: May 27 at 11:49 a.m.