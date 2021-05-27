Cancel
Saint Louis, MO

Some St. Louis pools unlikely to open this weekend due to staffing issues

By Brian Feldman
Posted by 
KMOX News Radio
KMOX News Radio
 5 days ago

Officials say unless they get more lifeguards and supervisors, the City of St. Louis will not be opening its three outdoor swimming pools on Memorial Day weekend.

KMOX News Radio

KMOX News Radio

