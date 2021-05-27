Cancel
Marshfield, MA

South Shore Bank hires Marshfield resident as commercial relationship manager

Wicked Local
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Shore Bank recently added Paul Moriarty, of Marshfield, as commercial relationship manager. Moriarty brings 15 years of commercial banking experience to his position and has earned several industry awards for results in managing client portfolios, specializing in complex cash, change and credit management. In his new role at South Shore Bank, Moriarty will help grow and maintain current and new commercial client relationships.

Marshfield, MA
Massachusetts Business
