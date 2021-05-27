South Shore Bank hires Marshfield resident as commercial relationship manager
South Shore Bank recently added Paul Moriarty, of Marshfield, as commercial relationship manager. Moriarty brings 15 years of commercial banking experience to his position and has earned several industry awards for results in managing client portfolios, specializing in complex cash, change and credit management. In his new role at South Shore Bank, Moriarty will help grow and maintain current and new commercial client relationships.