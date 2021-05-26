Women Sailors At Breakwater Yacht Club Hold Their Own In Male Dominated Sport
Sailing is one of the rare sports that is truly co-ed, allowing men and of women — of all ages — to compete alongside each other. While it remains male-dominated despite that, there are several women at Breakwater Yacht Club who have earned the respect and admiration of the local sailing community and have been an integral part of both racing and other community outreach programs that have given the club the standout reputation it has to this day.sagharborexpress.com