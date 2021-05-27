Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Ag News: Farmer’s Share of Food Dollar and Dairies and CN. Tariff Rates

By AgInfo.net
Posted by 
News Talk KIT
News Talk KIT
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

**A decade ago, farmers received 17.6¢ of each $1 spent on food, but today their share is barely above 14¢ while processors, retailers, and others in the food chain take a larger share. USDA economists tell www.agriculture.com, long term, the farmer’s share of the food dollar has averaged 16.4¢ with...

newstalkkit.com
News Talk KIT

News Talk KIT

Yakima, WA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
385K+
Views
ABOUT

1280 AM 99.3 FM KIT has the best news coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Vilsack
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food System#Dairies#Food Chain#Dairy Farmers#Food Supply#Water Supply#Canada#Ag News#Usda Economists#Canadian Processors#Retailers#Quota Access#December#Today#Ongoing Consultations#Satellite Technology#Increasing Importance#Snow#Procedures
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
USDA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
Edwardsville, ILedglentoday.com

Celebrate Dairy Farmers and June Dairy Month with Mega Dairy Prize Packages

EDWARDSVILLE – June is National Dairy Month - a perfect time to celebrate all the great things about dairy. Whether you enjoy pizza, ice cream, cheese, yogurt, or a bowl of cereal with milk for breakfast, there are many reasons to give thanks to our dairy farm families, who bring these delicious items from their local farms to your table.
Agriculturedurangodowntown.com

New PCC Ag Program to Support Local Farmers, Ranchers

You’d expect a community college agricultural program to offer classes like introduction to livestock or soil management. But drone certification, mycology or business management? You’re watching the Local News Network, brought to you by Cortez airport and Boutique Air. I’m Wendy Graham Settle. The growing movement to build local farm to market food systems has created a demand for more post-secondary education and professional development in agriculture. And Pueblo Community College Southwest has responded to the demand with a new local ag program that will launch in fall 2021. Heather Houk, an agroecologist who will administer the program says the face of agriculture is changing as drought, climate change, and the pandemic have highlighted the growth of food deserts and food insecurity in the nation.
Agricultureagfax.com

USDA Announces June Lending Rates for Ag Producers

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) today announced loan interest rates for June 2021, which are effective June 1. USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) loans provide important access to capital to help agricultural producers start or expand their farming operation, purchase equipment and storage structures, or meet cash flow needs.
AgriculturePosted by
News Talk KIT

Ag News: USMEF Spring Conference

**The importance of market diversification for U.S. red meat exports was a key point of emphasis at the U.S. Meat Export Federation Spring Conference, that was held virtually last week. One of the speakers, USMEF Chair Pat Binger, of Cargill Protein North America, stressed this point, saying that in recent...
AgricultureFox11online.com

Support Wisconsin Dairy Farmers

Wisconsin soil and water create the perfect environment for agriculture. But it takes more than great land to produce the world’s best dairy products. We feel it in the way Wisconsin dairy farmers take care of their animals, preserve their family farm land, and lend a helping hand to their communities. And if you pay close attention, you can taste it in everything Wisconsin makes.
Helena, MTroundupweb.com

Montana Farmers Encouraged To Participate In Wheat & Barley Varieties Survey

Helena - The Montana Department of Agriculture is reminding producers to participate in the upcoming Wheat and Barley Varieties Survey conducted by the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS). “This year’s varieties survey will give our breeding program unique and widespread insight into the characteristics...
Agriculturecaliforniaagnet.com

Will Farmers Receive Sufficient Aid in Alternatives to Eliminate Ag Burning?

On Feb. 25th, the California Air Resources Board announced January 1, 2025 as the end date to the practice of on-farm agricultural burning of woody biomass. With limited and more costly alternatives for the disposing of retired trees and vines, how will farmers and the state collaborate to make this mandate possible? Watch this brief video with Almond Alliance of California President Elaine Trevino as she addresses this issue, and read more about it in Pacific Nut Producer Magazine.
Agriculturewattagnet.com

Canadian poultry, egg farmers can apply for funds

Poultry and Egg On-Farm Investment Program is now accepting applications, agriculture minister says. Canadian Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Marie-Claude Bibeau, announced that the Poultry and Egg On-Farm Investment Program (PEFIP) is now accepting applications. The PEFIP will provide almost CA$647 million (US$538 million) over ten years to support poultry...
AgriculturePosted by
News Talk KIT

Ag News: Strawberry Plant Demand High

**People have been buying more strawberries during the pandemic, which has increased demand for the starter plants farmers use to grow the crop. Northern California nurseries that produce strawberry transplants are reporting more orders to meet demand in every North American growing region. Plant breeders have also been developing strawberry...
Agriculturegeneticliteracyproject.org

‘Carbon is not our enemy but our ally’: Here’s a living laboratory in India studying how crop and livestock farmers can address agriculture’s adverse climate impacts

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. 43 percent of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions [are] caused both by use of fossil-intensive fertiliser and land-use change, which in turn, are driven by increasing demand for food.
Georgia StateWRDW-TV

Ga. ag commissioner proud of farmers’ hardworking mentality during the pandemic

BAXLEY, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia’s Agriculture Commissioner says the past year has been the “best of times and worst of times” for Peach State farmers. “This time last year, we were horrified! We lost 50 percent of the market for fresh fruits and vegetables overnight,” Georgia Ag Commissioner Gary Black said. “Then as we all stayed home, the retail sale of fruits and vegetables went up.”
Agricultureatlantanews.net

Skimmed Milk Market Opportunity Till 2020-28 : Alpen Dairies, Amul, Arla Foods, Dairy Farmers of America, Danone S.A., Fonterra Co-operative Group, LACTALIS Ingredients

Skimmed Milk Market 2021-2028 Global Industry research report explores analysis of historical data along with size, share, growth, demand and revenue of the global Skimmed Milk and estimates the future trend of market on the basis of this detailed study. The study shares market performance both in terms of volume and revenue and this factor which is useful & helpful to the business.
AgricultureTree Hugger

2018 Farm Bill: Summary and Impact

The Farm Bill is a package of legislation including various initiatives and funds targeted at the agricultural industry. Also known as the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018, the Farm Bill was enacted on December 20, 2018 by former President Donald Trump. Every five to six years, a farm bill is...
Iowa StateKCRG.com

Iowa Healthiest State Initiative increasing access to healthy food, visits Freight House farmer’s market

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The nonprofit, ‘Iowa Healthiest State Initiative’, recognized the Freight House Farmers’ Market as a participating location for a healthy food program at a press conference Saturday morning. The program, known as ‘Double Up Bucks,’ allows people using SNAP benefits to match purchases made with their EBT card on fresh produce. Amerigroup contributed one hundred thousand dollars to continue to expand access to food for low income Iowans.
Congress & Courtskiow.com

Sunday Talk: Grassley on Beefing Up Cattle Price Transparency and Local Meat Markets

Q: Why did you resurrect your bipartisan cattle price transparency bill?. A: When independent cattle farmers are losing money on each head of cattle while packers are profiting $1,200 per head, they have every reason to be fed up with anticompetitive practices in the marketplace. At my meeting in Jones County in May, I heard from 150 local cattle feeders who shared how their livelihoods are effectively at the mercy of the big four meatpackers who control more than 80 percent of the market. These beef conglomerates fill 80 percent of their daily slaughter with pre-contracted sales, including formula and forward pricing on packer-owned cattle. That leaves independent producers scant leverage to negotiate a fair price for their hard work producing high-quality beef. What’s more, as grilling season gets underway, consumers are paying premium prices for burgers and steaks at the grocery store while their local cattle farmers get table scraps from the packers. It’s an insulting price disparity. That’s why I’m beating the drum in Washington to educate my fellow lawmakers about it. As the top Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, I’m working with Chairman Dick Durbin to hold a hearing that would examine concentration and antitrust concerns in the cattle industry and identify what the Judiciary Committee can do to make sure independent producers have enough leverage in the marketplace. As a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, I’ve called upon Chairman Debbie Stabenow of Michigan to schedule a hearing where subject matter experts, cattle producers and the packing industry are called to testify and answer questions about marketing practices so that independent producers can have a sustainable and profitable business. Earlier this year, I reintroduced my bipartisan price transparency bill with Sen. Jon Tester, a farmer from Montana. Our bill would require at least 50 percent of a meatpacker’s weekly beef volume to be bought from the open market. As it stands today, the independent producer is left in the dark with no price discovery; the packer treats them as a residual supplier and pays pennies on the dollar per head. The COVID-19 pandemic exposed the need for additional price transparency tools to ensure producers are getting a fair shake and a fair price. More transparency brings more accountability and in the case of the cattle market, more sunlight means more competition and better prices for cattle farmers and consumers. Price discovery in the marketplace would help ensure cattle buyers and sellers are competing on a level playing field. In addition, I’ll keep riding herd on the Department of Justice and USDA to enforce federal antitrust laws and the Packers & Stockyards Act to ensure America’s family farms are able to continue their livelihoods and way of life for generations to come.
Virginia StateAugusta Free Press

Virginia dairy farmers help quench a need

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Milk is a rich resource in Virginia, with 505 dairy farms producing 173 million gallons of milk in 2019. But not all Virginians have access to milk, so some dairy farmers and food banks have teamed up to help those in need.