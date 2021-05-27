Cancel
Hands On: Acer's RGB-Everything Predator Helios 500 Is a Disco Gaming Animal

By Matt Safford
Tom's Hardware
It's been a couple of years now since Acer overhauled its big-screen Helios 500 desktop replacement rig. But the laptop is back in a 17-inch shell that's a bit of a departure from the 2018 model. As expected, it brings current top-end 11th Gen Intel/Nvidia components, plus perhaps more RGB than I've ever seen on a portable PC. Aside from the per-key RGB keyboard, there are light bars that run along all four edges of the laptop (yes, even the back). And the light show can be set to dynamically react to sound playing from the system's speakers, or even what's on the screen.

