Hands On: Acer's RGB-Everything Predator Helios 500 Is a Disco Gaming Animal

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti continues the Ampere architecture rollout, which powers the GPUs behind many of the best graphics cards. Last week Nvidia launched the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, a card that we felt increased the price too much relative to the next step down. RTX 3070 Ti should do better, both by virtue of only costing $599 (in theory), and also because there's up to a 33% difference between the existing GeForce RTX 3070 and GeForce RTX 3080. That's a $100 increase in price relative to the existing 3070, but both the 3070 and 3080 will continue to be sold, in "limited hash rate" versions, for the time being. We'll be adding the RTX 3070 Ti to our GPU benchmarks hierarchy shortly, if you want to see how all the GPUs rank in terms of performance.