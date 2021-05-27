Marshfield achievers
Tyler Devin King, of Marshfield, graduated in May from Clarkson University in Potsdam, New York. King earned a Bachelor of Science in computer science. Several Marshfield residents graduated in May from the University of New Hampshire in Durham, New Hampshire. Students and their degrees are Lily Coakley, Bachelor of Arts in psychology; Christine Knox, Bachelor of Science in business administration: management; Jillian Leahy, Bachelor of Science in health management and policy; Jaclyn Newton, Bachelor of Science in social work; and Ryan Wheaton, Bachelor of Arts in history.www.wickedlocal.com