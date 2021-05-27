Marshfield achievers

Cohasset High School is collecting donations for the Carolina Hill Shelter in Marshfield. Carolina Hill is an emergency assistance homeless shelter operated by a private, nonprofit organization that primarily serves families. In need are breakfast foods such as granola bars, cereal, instant oatmeal, pancake mix and any other foods that do not need to be refrigerated. Carolina Hill are also in need of things like diapers, various personal hygiene products, disposable paper products and plastic utensils. Clothes are not needed at this time.