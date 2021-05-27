Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Find a Farmers Market Near You this Summer

By Vermont Official State Website
vermont.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom NOFA-VT: Many farmers markets will be operating this summer, including several that were closed in 2020! Vendors and market staff are following Vermont's Universal Guidance to ensure a safe but less restricted environment for shoppers and vendors alike. Please be patient with vendors and market staff as they are doing their best to comply with the guidance while still offering local products to their communities. As the public health situation evolves over the summer we expect markets to change the rules that patrons must follow. Please be flexible as markets work to adapt.

agriculture.vermont.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Farmers Markets#Nofa Vt#Universal Guidance#Market Staff#Vendors#Shoppers#Environment#Patrons#Public Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Grocery & Supermaket
News Break
Industry
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Agricultureperformance-radio.com

SD Farmers Market Tourism Brochure

Yankton, S.D.- The S.D. Specialty Producers Association (SDSPA) has developed a new rack card to promote South Dakota’s Farmers Markets to tourists across the state. The promotional cards will appear in five S.D. Interstate Welcome Centers along Interstate 29 & 90 including Valley Springs, Chamberlain, Wilmot, Vermillion and Spearfish. Additionally, they will appear at other tourist sites such as Bear Country, Cosmos, Al’s Oasis, KOA campgrounds, hotels, museums, and Chamber of Commerce locations- over 140 places across the state!
Shakopee, MNswnewsmedia.com

Open season: Vendors at Shakopee Farmers Market ready for restriction-free summer

Summer was well upon the city of Shakopee on Friday, June 4, as a solo violinist played in the 95-degree heat while shoppers purchased fresh food from the Shakopee Farmers Market. Around a dozen vendors were scattered throughout the River City Centre parking lot for the market’s first day of the year — more will trickle in throughout the coming weeks.
Grocery & SupermaketMiddleburg Eccentric

Gilberts Corner Farmers Market Brings More Local Farmers to Market

One of the farmers markets featured in the Buy Fresh Buy Local guide is the Gilberts Corner Farmers Market, operated by Loudoun Valley Homegrown Markets Cooperative (LVHMC) at the property PEC owns at Gilberts Corner. LVHMC, which manages five farm markets around the county, shares in PEC’s goal of promoting local, sustainable agriculture and increasing economic opportunities for farmers and local food businesses. “Being able to come together to help build up the Gilberts Corner Farmers Market has been a wonderful and rewarding opportunity,” said LVHMC Board Secretary Jessica Rice. “We have been able to work with the amazing vendors that have been there over the years with PEC and to give other LVHMC vendors the opportunity to branch out and really grow this market to its fullest potential. Allowing it to be a place for families and visitors to have access to a varied assortment of locally produced or sourced goods and products,” Rice said.
River Falls, WIRiver Falls Journal

Kick off June with farmers markets, concerts and parades near River Falls this weekend

This weekend find good music at the concert in the park, farm fresh goods at the farmers market and celebrate Good Neighbor Days in Roberts. The River Falls Library hosts University of Wisconsin - Extension Horticulture’s Diana Alfuth for a workshop on landscaping mistakes and what to do instead, Thursday, June 3 at 6 p.m. The event will be streamed on the library’s facebook page and youtube channel. Alfuth is here to help you make your yard beautiful this summer.
Kentwood, MIPosted by
100.5 The River

Kentwood Farmers Market Returns

For its seventh season, the Kentwood Farmers Market is returning. They'll offer 20 different vendors and activities. The Famers Market opens beginning Thursday, June 3 and goes until Aug. 26, taking place 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Thursday in front of the Kent District Library – Kentwood Branch. At the...
North Liberty, IAcbs2iowa.com

Online farmer's market pick-up site coming to North Liberty summer 2021

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa — Community members will be able to order local food and farm products for contact-free pickup in North Liberty from June through August 2021. The North Liberty Community Center will become a satellite pick-up location for nonprofit Field to Family’s contact-free “Online Farmers Market,” based out of Iowa City.
Manchester, CTJournal Inquirer

Farmers Markets: Manchester farmers market opens Wednesday

MANCHESTER — The Spruce Street Farmers Market at Market Field, 153 and 163 Spruce St., will kick off its fifth year Wednesday. The market will be open from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 11. Food and merchandise vendors will have fresh fruits and vegetables, baked goods, food trucks,...
Tarrytown, NYthehudsonindependent.com

Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow Farmers Market Kicks Off Summer Season May 29

Outdoor summer market returns to Patriots Park with more than 60 vendors throughout the season selling farm fresh meat and produce and locally made gourmet foods. The Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow Farmers Market (The TaSH) kicks off its seventh summer season on Saturday, May 29, in Patriots Park. This season, The TaSH will feature more weekly and rotating vendors than ever before throughout the entire park, including more prepared food options to take away or enjoy on-site, plenty of locally grown seasonal produce, a greater variety of baked goods, and much more.
Washington, IAkciiradio.com

Washington Farmer’s Market Giving Away Free Children’s Books this Summer

A lot can be found this summer at the weekly Washington Farmer’s Market in Central Park. Besides locally-sourced produce, bakery items, and craft goods, attendees can connect with various business and community partners, like the Heritage Agency on Aging that will be at the market this Thursday to sign up residents for senior farmers market nutrition vouchers. Main Street Washington Director Sarah Grunewaldt says her organization is also working to bring back new and returning special events this summer to the market, but families can currently take advantage of a new program, “The biggest thing that we’re adding this year is we have sponsors who, for the months of June and July so far, have completely covered the cost of 100 children’s books per week. So we’ll be doing a giveaway that if you come to the market with your kids your family will take a book home provided by a local business. And it’ll be varying age levels throughout the summer but we have at least eight weeks covered so far and we’re hoping to go all the way through August as well.”
Real Estatesimplifyingthemarket.com

In Today’s Market, Listing Prices Are Like an Auction’s Reserve Price

For generations, the process of buying and selling a home never really changed. A homeowner would try to estimate the market value of their house, then tack on a little extra to give themselves some negotiating room. That figure would become the listing price. Buyers would then try to determine how much less than the full price they could offer and still get the home. As a result, the listing price was generally the ceiling of the negotiation. The actual sales price would almost always be somewhat lower than what was listed. It was unthinkable to pay more than what the seller was asking.
Pittsburg, KSkoamnewsnow.com

Pittsburg starts free summer meals for kids, find programs near you

PITTSBURG, Kan. – Kids and teens can start getting free summer meals in several cities throughout the U.S. The Pittsburg USD 250 Summer Meals Program started today. It runs June 1 through July 30, 2021, and is free to all children and teens ages 1-18, not just USD 250 students. No registration or identification is required.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

The Big Problem People Are Having With Aldi Finds

A couple of days ago, Aldi fans grouped together on the store's Subreddit thread to air a big complaint. Under a post titled "I wish Aldi would put limits on some of the find items," they bemoaned the fact that, every week, people would arrive at the store with two or three carts to purchase the entire stock of goods offered under Aldi's Finds section.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Benzinga

No License? No problem! Three Ways To Get Your Cannabis Product On Shelves Near You

There are many ways to get your Cannabis product in a dispensary. You could own a processing license in every state or a full vertical in one state. But how can you get your product on shelves without owning any license at all? At a high level, licensing, co-packing and private label are three different ways you can create a cannabis product with no license at all (provided it is legal under the applicable state laws).