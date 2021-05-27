Find a Farmers Market Near You this Summer

A lot can be found this summer at the weekly Washington Farmer’s Market in Central Park. Besides locally-sourced produce, bakery items, and craft goods, attendees can connect with various business and community partners, like the Heritage Agency on Aging that will be at the market this Thursday to sign up residents for senior farmers market nutrition vouchers. Main Street Washington Director Sarah Grunewaldt says her organization is also working to bring back new and returning special events this summer to the market, but families can currently take advantage of a new program, “The biggest thing that we’re adding this year is we have sponsors who, for the months of June and July so far, have completely covered the cost of 100 children’s books per week. So we’ll be doing a giveaway that if you come to the market with your kids your family will take a book home provided by a local business. And it’ll be varying age levels throughout the summer but we have at least eight weeks covered so far and we’re hoping to go all the way through August as well.”