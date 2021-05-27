Find a Farmers Market Near You this Summer
From NOFA-VT: Many farmers markets will be operating this summer, including several that were closed in 2020! Vendors and market staff are following Vermont's Universal Guidance to ensure a safe but less restricted environment for shoppers and vendors alike. Please be patient with vendors and market staff as they are doing their best to comply with the guidance while still offering local products to their communities. As the public health situation evolves over the summer we expect markets to change the rules that patrons must follow. Please be flexible as markets work to adapt.agriculture.vermont.gov