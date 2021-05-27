The State of Football: Part CCXIII

Ezring: While the safety position has been devalued in recent years, versatile defenders are sought-after commodities in the modern NFL. Verone McKinley III is a versatile defender who has lined up at boundary corner, nickel corner, single-high safety, two-high safety and in the box for the Ducks. The Oregon standout’s game is predicated on his intelligence. The star safety directs his teammates before and after the snap. In zone coverage, McKinley plays with outstanding route recognition, play recognition and spatial awareness. He clearly understands leverage and spacing, consistently positioning himself to obstruct throwing lanes. What’s more, the versatile defensive back boasts excellent vision and instincts to anticipate receivers’ movements and cut off their routes before they can come open. In addition to his intelligence, he mirrors the quarterback seamlessly thanks to his clean transitions, easy change of direction ability, solid lateral burst and loose hips. McKinley is at his best in underneath zones and deep halves. He typically maintains depth in deep coverage and has the click and close to thrive in robber and shallow work. In man coverage, the Oregon star is patient, physical and fluid to mirror. McKinley has the wherewithal to keep his hand in the receiver’s hip pocket while exhibiting the ability to use leverage and contact to stay in phase through sharp-breaking routes. Against the run, the do-it-all safety is willing, efficient and reliable. He typically plays the ballcarrier’s outside leg to either make the tackle or force them into traffic. When playing in the box, McKinley employs sound gap integrity.