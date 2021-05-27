Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

The State of Football: Part CCXIII

By The NFL Draft Bible
Posted by 
NFLDraftBible
NFLDraftBible
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YKdTf_0aDJs1Wj00

NFLPA Collegiate Bowl director Dane Vandernat previews the top senior signal-callers for the 2022 NFL Draft. Plus, Inside The League CEO Neil Stratton on latest industry buzz from the scouting and agent community. Only on 'The State of Football,' your new home for REAL football talk in the mornings! Hosted by Ric Serritella, weekdays 9:00am eastern.

NFLDraftBible

NFLDraftBible

New York City, NY
117
Followers
654
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

NFLDraftBible is a FanNation channel covering everything around the NFL Draft

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Football#Nflpa Collegiate Bowl#2022 Nfl Draft#Previews#American Football#Nfl Draft#The League#The State Of Football#Nflpa Collegiate Bowl#Real Football Talk#Community#Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Montana Stategowatertown.net

SDSU, Montana State renew football series

BROOKINGS, S.D. (GoJacks.net) — South Dakota State and Montana State have agreed to terms on a home-and-home football series to be played during the 2023 and 2025 seasons. The 2023 game is scheduled to be played Sept. 9 at SDSU’s Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium, with the 2025 contest slated for Sept. 6 in Bozeman, Montana.
NFLPosted by
NFLDraftBible

Brevin Jordan Fantasy Football Rookie Profile

Miami is known for producing talent at the tight end position and Brevin Jordan has the potential to be the next great Hurricane to hit the league. He is a former four-star prospect and top tight end in the 2018 high school recruiting class. Expectations are high as he heads to the league, both for NFL teams and fantasy football managers.
NFLPosted by
NFLDraftBible

Looking back at the 2018 fantasy football rookie draft class

Rookie fever is running rampant in fantasy leagues everywhere. With free agency and the 2021 NFL Draft in the rearview mirror, fantasy owners are fawning over adding the fresh crop of skill players to their fantasy rosters. It’s easy to see the upside in every young prospect but things don’t always work out the way we’d hope. For every wide receiver that becomes the next Justin Jefferson, there are exponentially more that become the next Laquon Treadwell.
NFLPosted by
NFLDraftBible

Devy Fantasy Football for Dummies

Devy Fantasy Football is an exploding trend; appealing to diehard fantasy football players, college football fanatics and anyone looking for a new way to challenge themselves, while engaging in fun leagues. This is meant to be an introduction for players who are new to devy fantasy football and want to learn more about how they can get involved with one of the hottest and exciting trends in fantasy sports.
NFLPosted by
NFLDraftBible

NFL Draft Profile: Justyn Ross, Wide Receiver, Clemson Tigers

Leinweber: Lanky wideout who has surprising route running abilities at that size. Ross can run a variety of routes displaying hip sink, foot speed and lower body flexibility to turn tight corners. His releases are sudden and he uses his hands to beat the punch of press coverage defenders. Displaying high football IQ, he understands the spacing of concepts and makes himself available for the quarterback scrambling out of the pocket. Ross works the sideline well, tracking the football over his shoulder. A pure hands catcher, he is able to pluck it away from his frame. When asked to block, he gets the job done using his frame to seal off opponents.
NFLPosted by
NFLDraftBible

Top Five Iowa State Prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft

Iowa State saw success in 2020 despite dealing with the adversity of a COVID-ridden season. The Cyclones went 9-3 and defeated Oregon in the Playstation Fiesta Bowl. In the NFL Draft, the Cyclones saw one player drafted in running back Ken Nwangwu. He went number 119 overall to the Minnesota Vikings in the fourth round. Other players that teams have signed since the draft concluded include tight end Dylan Soehner, signed by the New Orleans Saints and defensive lineman JaQuan Bailey, whom the Philadelphia Eagles picked up.
NFLprofootballrumors.com

Pro Football Rumors Seeking Part-Time Writer

We’re looking to add a part-time contributor to the Pro Football Rumors writing team. The position pays on an hourly basis. Applicants must meet ALL of the following criteria:. Exceptional knowledge of all 32 NFL teams, with no discernible bias. Knowledge of the salary cap and transaction-related concepts. At least...
NFLPosted by
NFLDraftBible

NFL Free Agent HUB Report: JoJo McIntosh

JOJO MCINTOSH | School: Washington | Position: DS | Height: 6006v | Weight: 206v | Hand: 0868v | Arm: 3238v | Wingspan: 7848v. Wore No.7 at HUB Football (April/2021). Instinctive quick-twitch safety that excelled in the zone coverage drill. He knew how to use his length and burst to create tight windows for all the QBs at the workout. Passing windows closed quickly when he was on the roof patrolling. Took good angles to ball when it was up in the air. Showed the ability to cover tight ends, running backs and receivers tight in one on ones. Had good foot quickness, and fluid hips to stick tight to the offensive competition all day. No one was able to burst away from him or shake his coverage at the top of their routes. See him as a definite NFL camp invitee and possible third or fourth safety type player in the NFL. At the CFL level, he could start at all three spots (HB/ DS/ OLB) his versatility, AA, FBI and burst to close make him a very valuable sign at the CFL level.
NFLPosted by
NFLDraftBible

Zach Wilson Fitting in Well with the Jets

The acclimation process for Zach Wilson has been smooth so far, the New York Jets first-round selection sounding and looking the part of the franchise’s long-awaited franchise quarterback. The on the field doesn’t seem to worry Wilson as much, however, as one difficult transition off of it. The Jets selected...
NFLPosted by
NFLDraftBible

NFL Free Agent HUB Report: Cheyenne 'CJ' O'Grady

CHEYENNE ‘CJ’ O’GRADY | School: Arkansas | Position: TE | Height: 6035 | Weight: 252 | Hand: 1028 | Arm: 3368 | Wingspan: 7928 | Age: 24 | Agent: Ross Jones | Status: Signed Cincinnati Bengals (5/14/21) Evaluation:. Wore No.35 at HUB Football (April/2021). Impressive receiving TE that had some...
NFLPosted by
NFLDraftBible

NFL Draft Profile: James Skalski, Linebacker, Clemson Tigers

Leinweber: Experienced linebacker who makes calls for the Tigers defense. Skalski is a high effort defender who does not give up and plays. He shows good eyes to find the ball and is a quick processor, triggering quickly. When in range, he tackles physically to get ball carriers down reliably. Possesses the upper body strength to take on blocks.
Ohio StatePosted by
FanSided

Ohio State Football hopes to be at full capacity this fall

Ohio Stadium has not seen a sizable crowd since November of 2019, something no one expected or wanted to see. Arenas and stadiums across the country are returning to normal, and hosting full capacity crowds, Ohio State should be as well this season. That includes the Ohio State football program.
Michigan StatePosted by
SpartanNation

Evaluating Michigan State Football's '22 Commits

East Lansing, Mich. – Since being hired by Michigan State, Mel Tucker has been focused on building towards the future. Entering his second year, he and his staff have five players committed to their 2022 recruiting class. The NCAA recruiting period is scheduled to end on June 1 after being...
NFLPosted by
NFLDraftBible

NFL Draft Profile: Verone McKinley III, Safety, Oregon Ducks

Ezring: While the safety position has been devalued in recent years, versatile defenders are sought-after commodities in the modern NFL. Verone McKinley III is a versatile defender who has lined up at boundary corner, nickel corner, single-high safety, two-high safety and in the box for the Ducks. The Oregon standout’s game is predicated on his intelligence. The star safety directs his teammates before and after the snap. In zone coverage, McKinley plays with outstanding route recognition, play recognition and spatial awareness. He clearly understands leverage and spacing, consistently positioning himself to obstruct throwing lanes. What’s more, the versatile defensive back boasts excellent vision and instincts to anticipate receivers’ movements and cut off their routes before they can come open. In addition to his intelligence, he mirrors the quarterback seamlessly thanks to his clean transitions, easy change of direction ability, solid lateral burst and loose hips. McKinley is at his best in underneath zones and deep halves. He typically maintains depth in deep coverage and has the click and close to thrive in robber and shallow work. In man coverage, the Oregon star is patient, physical and fluid to mirror. McKinley has the wherewithal to keep his hand in the receiver’s hip pocket while exhibiting the ability to use leverage and contact to stay in phase through sharp-breaking routes. Against the run, the do-it-all safety is willing, efficient and reliable. He typically plays the ballcarrier’s outside leg to either make the tackle or force them into traffic. When playing in the box, McKinley employs sound gap integrity.
NFLPosted by
NFLDraftBible

NFL Draft Profile: Tyler Davis, Defensive Lineman, Clemson Tigers

Leinweber: Displaying a tremendous understanding of leverage, Davis gets under blockers consistently. He has great upper body strength to extend and twist, enforcing his will on opponents. In obvious passing situations, he uses his get off and close quarter quickness to stress centers laterally. Getting under blockers and driving his legs allows him to push the pocket consistently. Davis knows how to use his hands, stacking and shedding at a high rate. He keeps his frame clean after shooting gaps with his rip move.
La Mesa, CAPosted by
NFLDraftBible

HUB Football Camp Unites The Football Community With Free Agent ‘CAMP’

Upon arrival at Helix Charter High School in the San Diego suburb of La Mesa, California this past Sunday, the sun was already shining and glistening at 6:00am. The former home of Alex Smith, Reggie Bush, Chuck Cecil and numerous other NFL alumni was getting set to play host to CAMP presented by HUB Football in search of the next wave of pro football prospects looking to make their name known.
Oklahoma Stateheartlandcollegesports.com

Oklahoma State Football: The All-Time Dream Offense

One of my favorite what-if scenarios in sports is the activity of putting amalgamations of past and present athletes on a theoretical All-Time team, a Dream Team, if you will. Then pitting this fictional squad against another and arguing endlessly and pointlessly over who would win were they to play each other.
NFLPosted by
NFLDraftBible

NFL Draft Profile: James Cook, Running Back, Georgia Bulldogs

Leinweber: Quick, shifty runner who can change directions at high speeds. Cook is a smooth operator with very light feet. He shows acceleration and good speed in the open field and a receiver. An active off hand and his slippery nature preventing defenders from getting angles on him make him tough to tackle. He thrives as a receiver, displaying reliable hands. As a route runner he can separate, keeping his pads square and changing directions suddenly. His speed allows him to stress defenses vertically from the slot or when matched up with linebackers against man coverage. Downfield, he tracks the ball well. Cook is a willing inside runner.