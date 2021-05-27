Everything we know about season six of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars

Some say 13 is an unlucky number, but for the amazing queens of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 13 ushered in their biggest and gaudiest season ever. In an recent Television Academy FYC panel discussion, which you can watch below, the cast and crew from this season got together to discuss everything from best fashion moments to working in the midst of a pandemic. Moderated by Loni Love, the panel kicked off with Season 13 finalists Symone and Gottmik. Gottmik broke new ground on the series as the first trans man to participate on the show. “It feels so surreal,” Gottmik said. “Transitioning, I always wanted to see someone like me on TV and the fact that ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ gave me the opportunity to be that for so many people out there, it’s just so mind-blowing to me.”