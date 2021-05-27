Cancel
Everything we know about season six of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars

By News
Vice
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn June of this year, life itself will be premiering exclusively on Paramount+ in the US. And by life we obviously mean the latest season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars. This time, a record 13 queens will be competing for a much-coveted spot in the Drag Hall of Fame — but will all these stars shine as brightly as each other? As Vulture’s Rebecca Alter writes, World of Wonder may be “[stretching] the term ‘all-star’ to its breaking point”. The upcoming season will feature “multiple second-out queens, multiple All Stars repeaters, and so much season 11 representation” that things are sure to go (entertainingly) off the rails.

i-d.vice.com
It's been nearly two years since the last Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, Spider-Man: Far From Home, hit theaters. But as fans anxiously await the July 9 debut of the long-delayed Black Widow, Disney+ has kept the superhero train going with its comic-focused series. And next week, fans will get a big infusion of MCU hijinks with the debut of Loki.