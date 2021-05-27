Everything we know about season six of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars
In June of this year, life itself will be premiering exclusively on Paramount+ in the US. And by life we obviously mean the latest season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars. This time, a record 13 queens will be competing for a much-coveted spot in the Drag Hall of Fame — but will all these stars shine as brightly as each other? As Vulture’s Rebecca Alter writes, World of Wonder may be “[stretching] the term ‘all-star’ to its breaking point”. The upcoming season will feature “multiple second-out queens, multiple All Stars repeaters, and so much season 11 representation” that things are sure to go (entertainingly) off the rails.i-d.vice.com