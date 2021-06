In Schenectady, Schenectady Community Ministries (SiCM) recently partnered with Niskayuna Co-Op to host a feminine hygiene product drive in honor of Mother’s Day. As a result of the effort, SiCM received $308 in cash donations and collected 50 pounds of assorted care items, or about 70 boxes of product. These items are difficult to come by for users of the SiCM food pantry, as they cannot be purchased with EBT cards or food stamps. Yet they are often the organization’s most requested items.