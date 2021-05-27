Welcoming Process Begins with Communication: Town of Madison Attachment

The City of Madison, in partnership with the City of Fitchburg, welcome the Town of Madison with the launch of a public awareness campaign. The City of Madison and City of Fitchburg will officially absorb the Town of Madison on Oct. 31, 2022; however, the welcoming process begins with communication on how to stay informed while the attachment process happens.

"The Town of Madison attachment to the cities of Madison and Fitchburg has been in the planning stages for a number of years, and it is important the Town residents understand what changes they may face,” City of Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said. “The collaboration between Madison, Fitchburg and the Town of Madison has been crucial as we have worked on this planning. Madison is looking forward to welcoming our new residents, and I encourage everyone to use the resources we’ve created to learn more."

Final attachment of the Town to the Cities will directly impact all Town residents, property owners and employees, and, to a lesser extent, the residents, property owners and employees of the Cities.

"Town of Madison elected officials and dedicated staff have served Town of Madison residents for decades,” Town of Madison Town Chair Jim Campbell said. “Although this chapter is ending, we will continue to work to make this transition a smooth process.”

“We are excited to welcome parts of the Town of Madison to Fitchburg. The Town of Madison and City of Madison have been great partners as we plan for October 2022. Our joint planning efforts will ensure a smooth transition for residents,” City of Fitchburg Mayor Aaron Richardson said.

The City of Madison created the following resources to connect everyone during the process:

Website

The City of Madison has a website for anyone impacted by the attachment. The new website is a one-stop-shop for all your information in one place which includes: process timeline, history and background on the process, ways to connect with the City, information on service updates and key communication tools. The website also has an interactive map where residents can click to see if property is impacted and how. The website will be continuously updated throughout the process.

Hotline

The City of Madison set up a hotline for anyone to ask a question and receive a callback answer in the language of their choice. Call 608-267-1188 to leave a voicemail message with your question, return callback number and preferred language for an answer callback. The hotline callback information is available in English, Spanish, Tibetan and Mandarin.

Text Alerts

Throughout the process, the Town of Madison Attachment Communication team will send out text message updates for anyone who wants to subscribe. These messages will range from updates on the website to upcoming public information meetings to learn more. Sign up for text alerts.

Email Alerts

Information will be shared via email throughout the process of the Town of Madison Attachment, as well. Sign up for this option if you prefer email updates.

Reaching Our Community

The makeup of Town of Madison includes non-English speaking communities, such as Spanish, Tibetan and Chinese. We are committed to intentional outreach and accessibility with translation of our website in multiple languages, extended community navigators to connect in person with non-English-speaking communities, language options on our hotline callbacks and more.

The City of Madison is collaborating with the Town of Madison and City of Fitchburg on its attachment communications. You can visit the Fitchburg attachment website for information, as well.