2021 Range Rover Velar Scores Poorly for a $60,000 Compact SUV

Since the 1970s, the Land Rover Range Rover has been a top name among luxury SUVs. In order to protect the prototype design of the first generation, the first models were branded with the name “Velar,” as opposed to the classic Land Rover logos. Though this name was derived from the Italian “velare,” meaning veil or cover, it didn’t stay covert for long. The Velar name has now been attached to a popular model in the Range Rover family, and it’s constantly making headlines.