The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office reports that on June 10, 2021, at about 2pm Deputies arrested Michael R. McLean, 41, of 55 W Bayard street in Seneca Falls on a arrest warrant. It is alleged that McLean engaged in a domestic incident on June 5, 2021, in the Town of Varick. The Town of Varick resident was also the protected party in an Order of Protection against McLean. It is alleged that during the domestic dispute, McLean punched the victim in the mouth and threatened the victim with a knife. McLean was charged with Criminal Contempt in the 1st degree, Menacing in the 2nd degree, Criminal Trespass in the 2nd degree, and Harassment in the 2nd degree. McLean was arraigned at CAP court and held at the Seneca County Correctional Facility on no bail. McLean is also held on a parole detainer.