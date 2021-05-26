Animal Rescue Fund To Break Ground On New Expansion Of East Hampton Facility
A once-in-a-generation expansion and renovation project is set to get underway at the Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons in East Hampton this Memorial Day weekend. The groundbreaking for ARF’s “Forever Home” is scheduled for Friday, May 28, at 4 p.m., with the actual breaking of the ground duties handed, naturally, to the animals that will benefit from the project — canine residents of ARF with an affinity for digging.sagharborexpress.com