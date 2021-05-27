Cancel
Saving Time: The Benefits of Using an Irrigation System

By Denise Lockwood
Racine County Eye
5 days ago
 5 days ago
Are you tired of having to water your yard or farmland manually? Then it’s time to invest in a quality irrigation system. It may surprise you to learn that irrigation systems are quite affordable. They also save you a lot of money in the long run since you won’t use as much water. With an irrigation system, you can choose just where the water should go and target. If you’re on the fence about getting one, explore the benefits of using an irrigation system.

Automation

A considerable benefit of an irrigation system is the ability to automate your watering schedule. That means your sprinkler system will run at particular times that you set. Once you input your watering schedule, you’ll never have to lift a finger again! Your irrigation system will water your yard like clockwork.

That said, just because it’s automated doesn’t mean you don’t have to pay attention to maintenance. There are a few signs of failing irrigation systems that you’ll need to stay conscious of, even though there’s automation. Be sure to do some walkthroughs of the garden to ensure success.

They Can Increase the Value of Your Home

An irrigation system is a valuable asset to a home. You’ll notice that the value of your home will increase after you install one. The reason for this is twofold:

  • Irrigation systems are valuable assets
  • They will improve the appearance of your lawn and plants

Fewer Weeds and Healthier Plants

If you do a good job targeting the plants you want to water and nothing else, weeds won’t germinate. Try to be as targeted as possible when setting up your irrigation system. Drip irrigation systems are one of the best for this targeted approach—they aim for the roots.

You’ll Get a More Vibrant Yard

Irrigation systems can achieve healthy and vibrant grass and plants like nothing else. If you want your yard to be the pride of the neighborhood, an irrigation system is essential. When your grass and plants receive the perfect amount of water each day at the same time, they truly thrive. You’ll see much better results with an automated sprinkler than through manual watering.

You Have Total Control

A quality irrigation system puts you in control of everything. There are a ton of customizable options that you can tweak, such as:

  • How much water gets distributed
  • The times that the system runs
  • If the water gets sprinkled, sprayed, or dripped

Hopefully, these benefits of using an irrigation system encourage you to automate rather than manually water. It’ll give you more time to enjoy the other benefits of your growing process!

Racine, WI
Racine County Eye provides readers with up-to-date local news from southeastern Wisconsin, including Kenosha and Racine. We cover local news about development, crime, schools, transportation, employment, COViD-19, and state, county, and local politics.

