Ventress Memorial Library notes

The Ventress Memorial Library is now open for in-person hours from noon to 7:45 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays. The hours for seniors and high-risk individuals are 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays and 9 to 10 a.m. Thursdays and Saturdays. The library’s curbside and phone support hours are: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. All are welcome to get a library card to take advantage of physical and digital collections, and anyone can participate in the library’s virtual programs. For more information, call the library at 781-834-5535 or visit http://ventresslibrary.org.