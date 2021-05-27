Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Ventress Memorial Library notes

Wicked Local
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ventress Memorial Library is now open for in-person hours from noon to 7:45 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays. The hours for seniors and high-risk individuals are 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays and 9 to 10 a.m. Thursdays and Saturdays. The library’s curbside and phone support hours are: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. All are welcome to get a library card to take advantage of physical and digital collections, and anyone can participate in the library’s virtual programs. For more information, call the library at 781-834-5535 or visit http://ventresslibrary.org.

www.wickedlocal.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Library Card#Mobile App#Hoopla
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
Related
Viroqua, WILa Crosse Tribune

McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua Book Buzz

We still have space available for youth interested in attending a “Creative Clay Animals Workshop” this Saturday, June 26, at 10 a.m.! Make plans to join Miss Laci, Gaby and teacher Gerardo for a special hands-on workshop about making animals out of clay. Gerardo lives in Mexico, so he will...
Seymour, MOWebster County Citizen

- At The Library

The Seymour Friends of the Library and the community welcome two new members to the Seymour Community Library Board. They are Ashlee Clayton and Matt Hickey. Come meet the library’s new director, Joyce Simmons, and staff member Judith Cassell. Check out the hall display case. Beginning July 1, the Blaine...
Watertown, MAWicked Local

At the library

Watertown Free Public Library programs are free and open to all. The library is open for browsing and checkouts, with curbside pickup available. Virtual programs are offered via Facebook Live and Zoom. For information, visit https://watertownlib.org. Summer reading. Summer reading begins June 21! This year, our Children's Summer Reading Program...
Weston, VTvermontjournal.com

Wilder Memorial Library invites families to participate in summer reading

WESTON, Vt. – Wilder Memorial Library invites families to participate in summer reading via Beanstack and win prizes. Beanstack makes it easy and fun to track summer reading. Here’s how to join us. Sign up at www.vermont.beanstack.org, select Wilder Memorial, pick your challenges, and log your reading, participate in activities,...
Fremont, NEFremont Tribune

Keene Memorial Library prepares to host e-resources fair

Keene Memorial Library is looking to educate the Fremont community on its virtual resources during an upcoming fair. The E-Resources Fair will take place from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, June 26 in the large meeting room at Keene Memorial Library. The fair will feature the library’s newest and most popular electronic resources.
Tamworth, NHconwaydailysun.com

AdventureQuest returns to Cook Memorial Library this summer

TAMWORTH — AdventureQuest, a tabletop role-playing game for children ages 9 to 12 years old (grades 4-6), will be back for a new season this summer. The 7-episode season of AdventureQuest will meet on Tuesdays June 22, 29, July 6, 13 and 20 and Aug. 3 and 10 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Cook Memorial Library.
PoliticsNews Progress

Elizabeth Titus Memorial Library Summer Reading

Natalie Stinson folds a paper as part of making a recycled magazine bowl last Thursday afternoon at the library. The library is currently holding activities on Thursdays for the young adult age group. Activities for K-4 will be held in August.
Richmond, MIVoice News

Richmond's Lois Wagner Memorial Library launches summer reading programs

It’s been a while since the summer reading program at the Lois Wagner Memorial Library in Richmond was in full swing, but this summer, things are ready to roll. The library’s reading programs for adults, teens and children will launch June 21 and run through Aug. 2, concluding with an outdoor event featuring a mobile food truck from Kona Ice on Aug. 11. Registration for the program begins June 14.
Bethlehem, PATimes News

BETHLEHEM AREA PUBLIC LIBRARY NOTES

Visit the Bethlehem Area Public Library at 11 E. Church St. (main) or- 400 Webster St. (SouthSide branch) or visit www.youtube.com/channel/UCsuAN4Af6kv3jQl1us_WkWQ/featured and www.bapl.org/events/categories/virtual-events for a variety of items. Bethlehem Area Public Library, Library staff will be available by phone at 610-867-3761 (main-11 W. Church St.) or 610-867-7852 (SouthSide branch- 400 Webster St.) For chat service and for general information, visit www.bapl.org (main) or at www.facebook.com/paBAPL or www.bapl.org/ssmain.htm (SouthSide).
Ocean View, DEcoastalpoint.com

Hunters Run resident installs Little Free Library in memory of husband

In memory of her husband, Michael, Martha Gallagher has dedicated a Little Free Library in her community of Hunters Run in Ocean View. “We have been thinking about this for a while. One of my daughters was always talking about it, then we finally got it. You can order them. I ordered one shaped like a little school house. The original guy who did the first one built a little replica of a schoolroom as a tribute to his mother,” Gallagher said.
Hickory, NCfocusnewspaper.com

Rising Hope Farms At Patrick Beaver Memorial Library, June 26

Hickory – Join us at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. to meet Gail Wartner, owner and operator of Rising Hope Farms. Learn how Rising Hope Farms fulfills its mission of providing hope. and healing to those with special needs in our community through...
Greenwich, CTNew Haven Register

Old Greenwich's Perrot Memorial Library gets OK to put up a tent for summer reading program

GREENWICH — Educators and librarians are getting creative in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. A new tent will go up on the grounds of the Perrot Memorial Library this summer to accommodate the summer reading program for youngsters and elementary school students. According to Library Director Kevin McCarthy, the tent will allow for socially distanced learning and reading programs.
Titusville, PATitusville Herald

Benson Memorial Library, a place for books, bees and butterflies

The Benson Memorial Library’s goal is to educate the community, with whatever means necessary. The library’s Executive Director, Jessica Hilburn, said that Benson’s patrons by now are used to the library doing new and different activities, so the pollinator and hydroponic gardens set up on site are nothing new. “People...
Boston, MAWicked Local

Roslindale and West Roxbury Library notes

COURTESY OF FRIENDS OF ROSLINDALE LIBRARY AND WEST ROXBURY BRANCH LIBRARY. Note: The West Roxbury branch is open for holds pickup and Printing To Go pickup only; no other in-person services are available at this time. The Roslindale branch is closed for a renovation until late 2021 but has online offerings available; for information, visithttp://friendsofroslindalelibrary.org.
Commerce, GAmainstreetnews.com

Release of ladybugs into Memorial Garden planned at Commerce library

Along with a release of ladybugs into the Memorial Garden at the Commerce Public Library, there will be information on how to help Cornell University's Lost Ladybug Project for anyone interested in participating. Sign-ups for summer reading are continuing with many children already enjoying their first prize incentive, ice cream...
Bluefield, WVwoay.com

Bluefield library brings childhood memories to life

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – Childhood memories were brought to life today as the Craft Memorial Library held a reading of The Hungry Caterpillar and of course there was an extra surprise. The Rainbow Fish, Corduroy and Cat in the Hat should sound familiar as they are hit children’s books, but...
Nelson, VADaily Progress

Nelson library debuts pollinator garden, memorial walkway

LOVINGSTON — While still in need of some finishing touches, Nelson Memorial Library has mostly completed work on its new pollinator-friendly sensory garden that incorporates a recently installed memorial walkway, which has been a large fundraising project for the organization. Branch specialist Yulita Ellis said the garden will not only...
Greenville, OHDaily Advocate

Veterans Memorial Park and Digital Library to use mobile studio

GREENVILLE — The Veterans Memorial Park and Digital Library has purchased a vehicle with a plan of creating a mobile studio to cover events, training and conventions. The digital library is in its sixth year of digitizing participating veterans’s oral histories, pictures and other sources of primary material. Mike Maloney,...
Addison, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Cherished memories saved for next generation with help from Addison Public Library

Rose Falcone, a resident of Addison for over 15 years, had been wondering what to do with her old 8 mm and Super 8 film reels. She had captured her family's life on camera, filming weddings and parties, and hoped to pass on those memories to her grandchildren. Falcone knew from a friend's experience that converting old film to a digital format could be expensive, so she put the project on hold.
Mooresville, NCmooresvilletribune.com

Community notes

Felicity Manor Come for the Scoop Ice Cream Social will be held July 11 from 2:30-4 p.m. All Mooresville area widows and widowers and their families are invited to drop in at Freedom Christian Center 757 Oakridge Farm Highway, Mooresville, for the free ice cream event. Organizers plan on having the event outside with ice cream, all the toppings and homemade brownies.