Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

A big 'thanks' after road to serve

Pauls Valley Daily Democrat
 28 days ago

A note of appreciation and a very big “thank you” to all the Whitebead School teachers, administrative staff, support personnel, students and their families, who for the past 32 years have impacted my life as a school bus driver. Upon my retirement as a firefighter I knew from the beginning...

www.paulsvalleydailydemocrat.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ Jesus
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whitebead School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Religioneagleobserver.com

RELIGION: Angels in heaven rejoice over sinners who repent

"Then drew near unto him all the publicans and sinners for to hear him. And the Pharisees and scribes murmured, saying, This man receiveth sinners, and eateth with them. And he spake this parable unto them, saying, What man of you, having an hundred sheep, if he lose one of them, doth not leave the ninety and nine in the wilderness, and go after that which is lost, until he find it? And when he hath found it, he layeth it on his shoulders, rejoicing. And when he cometh home, he calleth together his friends and neighbours, saying unto them, Rejoice with me; for I have found my sheep which was lost. I say unto you, that likewise joy shall be in heaven over one sinner that repenteth, more than over ninety and nine just persons, which need no repentance. Either what woman having ten pieces of silver, if she lose one piece, doth not light a candle, and sweep the house, and seek diligently till she find it? And when she hath found it, she calleth her friends and her neighbours together, saying, Rejoice with me; for I have found the piece which I had lost. Likewise, I say unto you, there is joy in the presence of the angels of God over one sinner that repenteth." Luke 15:1-10.
Religionam630theword.com

3 Ways the Bible Teaches Us to Make our World a Better Place

Take a look around, the world is broken. Be not mistaken, there are beautiful examples of life and love: joy, kindness, hope and laughter are all around us and there to be seen. But in the midst of it all is a deep and oppressive angst that we can’t seem to shake, no matter what we try. Crime, hate, deception, misunderstanding and greed continue unabated and unmoved by our attempts to eradicate them.
Carsyoursun.com

LETTER: Thanks for help with the big car show

On behalf of the members of Vintage Motor Car Club of America I have thank-yous to several people who helped make our 16th Annual Memorial Day Car Show at Fishermen's Village a success. First and foremost is Fishermen's Village/Kathy Burnam for hosting this popular show; DJ Tommy Brooks for coordinating...
Religionthegregorian.org

Sweet Comfort: Gifts and Fruits of the Holy Spirit

I had the privilege of preaching at the Baccalaureate Mass for the graduating class of Maur Hill – Mount Academy. Almost all of our Masses for Benedictine College and Maur Hill – Mount Academy are Votive Masses for the Holy Spirit. I explained to the students that we are sending them forth with the Holy Spirit, because we need the Holy Spirit!
Religionthebookkeeper247.com

Are you in? – #DailyBread

“Therefore, there is now no condemnation for those who are in Christ Jesus,” (Romans‬ ‭8:1‬ ‭NIV‬‬) How God Saved Me With Christian Hip Hop (Testimony)
Lifestylesportswar.com

Thanks...

I think that is what he is asking. Is bare better or should he use some -- Femoyer Hokie 06/14/2021 5:08PM. Bare is always better, but safer to wrap it if you plan on spraying..... ** -- Vtskier1 06/14/2021 7:58PM. You must log in before you can reply to this...
Religionavemariaradio.net

The Importance of Fathers

"For this reason I kneel before the Father, from whom every family* in heaven and on earth is named, that he may grant you in accord with the riches of his glory to be strengthened with power through his Spirit in the inner self, and that Christ may dwell in your hearts through faith; that you, rooted and grounded in love, may have strength to comprehend with all the holy ones what is the breadth and length and height and depth, and to know the love of Christ that surpasses knowledge, so that you may be filled with all the fullness of God. Now to him who is able to accomplish far more than all we ask or imagine, by the power at work within us, to him be glory in the church and in Christ Jesus to all generations, forever and ever. Amen." Ephesians 3:14-21 The greatest testimony for any father is to reflect the glory of God the Father in his life. This profoundly affects positively to his wife and children. The attributes of God to be center in our lives. Consider St. Joseph, he is the worlds greatest dad who took care of the Holy Family. Not only was St. Joseph a hard worker, his faith was so strong that he was able to save his family taking long journeys as far as Egypt when chased by an evil king.
Religionsportsspectrum.com

Daily Devotional: Tuesday, June 22 - Love Wins

“No, in all these things we are more than conquerors through him who loved us. For I am sure that neither death nor life, nor angels nor rulers, nor things present nor things to come, nor powers, nor height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God in Christ Jesus our Lord.” — Romans 8:37-39 (ESV)
Religionthebookkeeper247.com

I Surrender “Devotion”

Praise the Lord; praise God our savior! For each day he carries us in his arms. Interlude (Psalms 68:19 NLT) I know there is a lot of times in my life that I’ve used this same phrase. I feel like I’m the one who originated it but at the same time what am I really saying? Am I giving up? Am I letting all my frustrations build and build and build until I get to a point where I just can’t take it anymore?
Religionrevivalandreformation.org

Earnest Work: A Recipe for Lessening Burdens, June 22

Therefore I take pleasure in infirmities, in reproaches, in necessities, in persecutions, in distresses for Christ’s sake: for when I am weak, then am I strong. 2 Corinthians 12:10. There have been altogether too many looking in upon their own trials and difficulties. But when they forget self, and look...
Religionthepostnewspaper.net

There is Bigger in Front of You Than What is Behind You

There’s a familiar statement that I often hear that goes something like this: You can’t move forward in life looking in the rearview mirror. When we stay stuck on our past, whether victories or failures, we are not able to fully see our future and where we are supposed to be heading.
ReligionCitrus County Chronicle

Grace Notes: ‘Where prayer goes to die’

Each night before we eat dinner, my husband prays. We’re usually in the kitchen dishing out food, swatting cats off the counter, as he’s asking God for strength for a friend or a blessing for me “because she’s cranky and needs one,” he’ll say. Lately my contribution to our nightly...
Religionthenivbible.com

NIV Celebrate Recovery Study Bible

Find freedom from life’s hurts, hang-ups, and habits. June 2021 – Zondervan, a division of HarperCollins Christian Publishing, is proud to announce the release of the NIV Celebrate Recovery Study Bible in Comfort Print®. A biblically based program helping those struggling with addiction by showing them the loving power of...
Religionwels.net

Through My Bible Yr 1 – June 23

Bible reading based on 1 Peter 4:7-19 (NIV84) 7The end of all things is near. Therefore be clear minded and self-controlled so that you can pray. 8Above all, love each other deeply, because love covers over a multitude of sins. 9Offer hospitality to one another without grumbling. 10Each one should use whatever gift he has received to serve others, faithfully administering God’s grace in its various forms. 11If anyone speaks, he should do it as one speaking the very words of God. If anyone serves, he should do it with the strength God provides, so that in all things God may be praised through Jesus Christ. To him be the glory and the power for ever and ever. Amen.
Religionpastorrick.com

There Is More to Your Story

“The Spirit of God, who raised Jesus from the dead, lives in you. And just as God raised Christ Jesus from the dead, he will give life to your mortal bodies by this same Spirit living within you.”. Romans 8:11 (NLT) As believers, we have hope because we are going...
Family Relationshipscassville-democrat.com

Chuck Terrill: World’s best dad

Sarah, my daughter, is now a mother of three exceptionally bright children. Sarah got me a coffee mug that is imprinted with the words, “World’s Best Dad.” She inherited her sense of sarcasm from me. There is only one “World’s Best Dad,” and I am not Him. You may have...