Amazon, Microsoft, Google pursue $1 billion cloud deal with Boeing – The Information

CHICAGO – Amazon Web Services has been expanding its reach into genomics in recent years and continues to grow in areas like molecular diagnostics through new initiatives. As might be expected of one of the world's three largest commercial cloud platforms, AWS counts some well-known names in the genomics and bioinformatics world among its customers, including Ancestry.com, Ares Genetics, Regeneron, Melbourne Genomics, Australia's Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO), Seven Bridges, BC Cancer, Fabric Genomics, Genomics England, the Global Alliance for Genomics and Health, DNAnexus, the UK Biobank, Konica Minolta Precision Medicine, Illumina, and the Broad institute.