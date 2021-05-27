New Jersey

Research Shows Majority Of Insured People With Type 2 Diabetes Supplement Their Prescribed Number Of BGM Test Strips And Overestimate The Cost. There are approximately 12 million people with type 2 diabetes in the US who use a BGM to monitor their condition3. Ascensia's recent survey of more than 750 people living with type 2 diabetes in the US found that, among those with health insurance, over half (54%) are topping up their prescriptions of test strips at least once a month by purchasing additional ones OTC and 79% do so least every two to three months, suggesting that they are either not prescribed enough or are underinsured.