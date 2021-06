But good luck getting one for retail price. In this article: gear, RTX 3080 Ti, video cards, gaming, GPUs, NVIDIA, review. NVIDIA's goal with the RTX 3080 Ti is obvious. After launching the RTX 3080 last year for $699, and the wildly powerful yet expensive RTX 3090 at $1,499, the chip giant is filling that pricing gap with an $1,199 card. It's also throwing a bone to loyal RTX 2080 Ti customers, who had no clear upgrade path with this latest generation of GPUs. But is it really worth $500 more than the excellent RTX 3080? That depends on many factors, but mostly the size of your wallet and your patience for fighting other buyers in the cut-throat GPU marketplace.