[WATCH] Jay-Z Says He Used to Forget His Lyrics While Performing
It has been known for well over two decades that Hov is one of the rare emcees who don’t write their lyrics, but still recite them with fervor when in the booth. Even in the song “Welcome To New York City” feat. Cam’Ron, Jay-Z spits, “..the hand that write checks be the hand that don’t write/ I go off the head when I’m scrambling on the mic..” After years of solidifying this is his creative method, it’s hard to believe that when Hov hits the stage, he can’t remember what to say.thesource.com