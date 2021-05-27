Synagogue, mosque and church to join under one roof in Berlin

This time of year marks 926 years since the massacres of the Rhineland Jewish communities in the First Crusade, and 875 since the anti-Jewish massacres of the Second Crusade. Given the ferocity and cruelty exhibited toward the Jews by the French and German burghers and peasantry, the question is asked: Why is it that Jews in Medieval Ashkenaz kept on coming back to their destroyed communities to rebuild? Why didn’t they run away to the Ottoman Empire once that empire came into being and where the Ottomans treated Jews relatively nicely? (The Ottomans didn’t host the Jews out of philosemitism, it should be noted; they needed the Jews more than the Jews needed them.)