Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Synagogue, mosque and church to join under one roof in Berlin

By Syndicated Content
101 WIXX
 5 days ago

BERLIN (Reuters) – A group of Muslims, Jews and Christians joined on Thursday to lay the foundation stone for a centre that will house places of worship for each religion in a symbol of interfaith dialogue in the German capital. Days after protests in Berlin over the conflict between Israelis...

wixx.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Synagogue#Berlin#Mosque#Palestinians#Church Services#Israelis#Reuters#Christians#Communist#East German#Protestant#Rnd#Worship#Interfaith Dialogue#Religious Services#Gaza#Protests#Incitement#Meeting#Violence
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Country
Palestine
Related
Worldarchaeology.org

Medieval Chapel Found Under Floor of Baroque Church in Malta

QRENDI, MALTA—The Independent Malta reports that the remains of a chapel thought to date to the late medieval period were found under the floor of the current Madonna tal-Hniena Church, which was built in the seventeenth century in southern Malta. The archaeological site was found during an investigation conducted by Malta’s Superintendence of Cultural Heritage and the Restoration Directorate. Additional archaeological deposits were found under the medieval church’s foundations. Additional research will focus on dating the chapel and identifying how the site was used before the chapel was constructed. To read about an ancient shipwreck discovered off the Maltese coast, go to "World Roundup: Malta."
MilitaryThe Jewish Press

German Military to Get Chief Rabbi for First Time in 100 Years

(Israel Hayom/JNS) For the first time since World War I, the German military is set to appoint a chief rabbi. The move, an initiative of German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, is designed both to serve the hundreds of Jews in the German military and to fight antisemitism. Some 300 German Jews currently serve in the country’s military.
Religiontheintell.com

From a Faith Perspective: This is where anti-Semitism got its start

According to the Anti-Defamation League, anti-Semitism is nearing an all-time high in Pennsylvania. Sadly, this is another “-ism” that just won’t quit. I think many people suppose that anti-Semitism started in Germany in the 1930s. However, it is much older and I think it is important for Christians to know their history and acknowledge it.
Religioneuropanews20.com

Austria: Tension rises between government and Islamic organisations

A top Muslim organisation in Austria wants to sue Chancellor Sebastian Kurz's administration for releasing a divisive "Islam map". Muslim Youth Austria, according to Austrian media sources, chastised the government for releasing a "political Islam map" that shows the locations of mosques and Muslim organisations around the country. On Saturday,...
Religionnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Austrian integration minister defends 'map of political Islam'

Austrian Integration Minister Susanne Raab defended a controversial "map of political Islam" in comments published Tuesday. "This is in no way about a general suspicion against Muslims," Raab told German newspaper Die Welt. "It is about the common fight against political Islam as a breeding ground for extremism." Representatives of...
Violent CrimesThe Jewish Press

French Judiciary Frees Extremist Antisemitic Murderer

Paris, April 4, 2017. 4:00 am. A man breaks into the home of Sarah Halimi, a 65-year-old retired Jewish physician and educator. He beats and tortures her for over an hour while reciting verses from the Quran and repeatedly shouting, “Allahu Akbar!” [Allah is the greatest!”]. He uses anti-Semitic slurs and calls her “Sheitan” (Satan). He throws her from the balcony of her apartment and she falls to the ground, three floors below, dead. The police arrest him.
ReligionVice

Why I Disagree with My Jewish Family About Israel's Politics

This article originally appeared on VICE Belgium. For over 70 years, the Israel-Palestine conflict has been a topic people often tip-toe around for fear of causing upset. Many older Jewish people have traditionally seen Israel as a safe haven – somewhere they can spend their lives without fear of discrimination. Today, many young Jewish people are attempting to reconcile close familial ties to the country with the ongoing conflict in Palestine, navigating complexities that have arisen because of their families’ pro-Israel stance.
Minoritiessandiegouniontribune.com

New foundation seeks to help LGBT rights movement in Poland

WARSAW, Poland — A Nobel laureate, a Netflix star and a fashion model are among the board members who helped launch an initiative Tuesday to raise money for LGBT rights groups in Poland, where gay men, lesbians, and bisexual and transgender people face a backlash from the country’s conservative government and Catholic Church.
MinoritiesYNET News

Combating surge in anti-Semitism after the Gaza war

Jewish communities around the world have experienced a surge in anti-Semitism since the 11-day Israel-Gaza flare-up began on May 10; but the question remains, what can be done about it?. Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter. Experts in human rights and Jewish groups say that education is the long-term answer...
Religionjewishlink.news

Why Did the Jews Stay in Ashkenaz?

This time of year marks 926 years since the massacres of the Rhineland Jewish communities in the First Crusade, and 875 since the anti-Jewish massacres of the Second Crusade. Given the ferocity and cruelty exhibited toward the Jews by the French and German burghers and peasantry, the question is asked: Why is it that Jews in Medieval Ashkenaz kept on coming back to their destroyed communities to rebuild? Why didn’t they run away to the Ottoman Empire once that empire came into being and where the Ottomans treated Jews relatively nicely? (The Ottomans didn’t host the Jews out of philosemitism, it should be noted; they needed the Jews more than the Jews needed them.)
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

Christian pastor who preaches that coronavirus is 'just a cold' and a hoax to 'create a new world order' is charged after 50 of his followers clashed with police at a maskless protest

A Christian pastor who preaches that Covid-19 is a 'hoax' designed to usher in a 'new world order' has been charged with incitement. Revival Church leader Paul Furlong, 53, was arrested on Sunday morning after 50 of his devoted worshippers held an anti-lockdown protest at Narre Warren oval, in Melbourne's southeast.
Minoritiesnewgeography.com

Why Jews Are Confused

Assailed from two sides, American Jewry is having an acute crisis of identity. Es iz schver tzu zein a yid. (It is hard to be a Jew.) From missiles falling on Tel Aviv and the assault on synagogues during last summer’s riots to mob violence on the streets of LA and New York, the sense of well-being among America’s Jews has been shattered. After decades of relentless social and political ascendency, Jews now face rising anti-Semitism in ways not encountered in over half a century. Attacked from the far right, as well as an increasingly vitriolic far left, Jews are pincered and suffering whiplash.
Worldfides.org

ASIA/LEBANON - Expectations and questions concerning the Pope's meeting with the leaders of the Churches

Support of the Greek Melchite Episcopate for "Lebanese neutrality" Beirut (Agenzia Fides) - The few words with which, on Sunday May 30, after the prayer of the Angelus, Pope Francis announced, from the window of the Apostolic Palace overlooking St. Peter's Square, that he will meet on July 1 at the Vatican "the principal leaders of the Christian communities present in Lebanon, for a day of reflection on the worrying situation of the country and to pray together for the gift of peace and stability "arouse in Lebanon surprises, hopes, expectations and questions. The Pope entrusted the intention inspiring the convocation of this meeting "to the intercession of the Mother God, so venerated at the shrine of Harissa", and asked all to accompany the preparation of this event by solidarity prayer, invoking for this beloved country a more serene future".
MilitaryInternational Business Times

'Roof Knocking': Israel Warning System Under Scrutiny In Gaza Conflict

A text message, a phone call, or an initial strike on the roof. Israel says it gives Gaza civilians warnings to evacuate before bombardment, but activists say it is not nearly enough. In the besieged coastal enclave of some two million inhabitants, under near-relentless bombardment from the Israeli military for...
Minoritiesfox5dc.com

Surge in anti Semitic violence

Jewish people and supporters of Israel say they’re seeing a surge in anti-Semitic incidents. Alan Ronkin of the American Jewish Committee joins FOX 5’s Lauren DeMarco on the Final 5 to talk about the disturbing trend.