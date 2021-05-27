Cancel
Cleveland, OH

President Biden visiting Cleveland Thursday to talk $1.7 trillion infrastructure plan

Crooked River Chronicle
Crooked River Chronicle
 17 days ago

(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

By Collin Cunningham

(CLEVELAND) President Joe Biden is set to make his first visit to Cleveland on Thursday for the first time since he's taken his current office when he stops at Cuyahoga Community College to deliver an address on his administration's infrastructure plan at 2:30 p.m.

According to FOX8, Biden's Cleveland appearance follows a canceled March 2020 campaign rally that was pushed back during the early days of the pandemic. Now, he's coming to Cleveland to discuss his proposed $1.7 trillion infrastructure strategy, which he has described as his top legislative priority.

“He’s been wanting to get back since that event was canceled 14 months ago,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told News 5 Cleveland. “He’ll touch on that, but he’ll also talk about the fact that his economic plan is working, it’s helping put people back to work, it’s helping give people hope but also now is the time to invest more in our economy.”

The Republican party is expected to oppose the President's proposal with their own scheme, which FOX8 reports may be to the tune of $681 billion in gas taxes, tolls and unused COVID-19 relief funds.

Republican Sen. Rob Portman expressed interest to News 5 in hashing out the differences between his party's plan and Joe Biden's to reach a bipartisan compromise, and Psaki told the station Biden would welcome such dialogue.

This is the second time Biden has been to Ohio since assuming the role of Commander in Chief, the last being a rendezvous at the Ohio State University James Cancer Research and Treatment Center to discuss coronavirus vaccine distribution, per Cleveland.com.

The same site reports Thursday's visit is a stop on Biden's "Getting America Back on Track Tour," which the president has been using the promote the bill ahead of its official introduction.

“No serious analyst ever suggested that climbing out of the deep, deep hole our economy was in would be simple, easy, immediate, or perfectly steady,” Biden said in May after reports showed dwindling employment in April. “Remember, 22 million Americans lost their jobs in this pandemic. So, some months will exceed expectations; others will fall short.”

The same publication reports that Portman and other Republicans are of the opinion that too much federal stimulus money has damaged the economy, citing $300 weekly unemployment benefits as the reason he believes US residents have been reticent to return to work. Those payments will be ending soon in Ohio on June 26 after Gov. Mike DeWine announced their termination on May 13.

