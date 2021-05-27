Cancel
Biden trade czar Tai ‘optimistic’ U.S.-EU airline subsidies spat may end soon

By Syndicated Content
101 WIXX
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said she is optimistic that the United States and Europe can settle a longstanding dispute over aircraft subsidies, leaving them free to focus on larger issues, including China’s nascent aircraft industry. Tai, who is working to reset trade ties with allies across...

