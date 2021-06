As a freshman, on the hill and my first ever live college football game!!! The rest has been history and have been a lifer ever since!!!. When USuC was down on the goal line and fumbled the ball AND then recovered in the end zone to score the go ahead touch down. All the little pockets of USuC fans in the South Stands jumped up and down celebrating. They just knew that there was no time left on the clock for Clemson to score.