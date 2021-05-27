EURO 2020: A look at some of the tournament's top coaches

As another gift delivered by COVID-19, Euro 2020 is set to kick off today—Friday, June 11, 2021—after a year's delay. While non-fanatic laypersons may be more familiar with the World Cup, there's a strong argument to be made that the European Championships—which usually are held on the two-year intervals between World Cups, not unlike the Summer and Winter Olympics—is actually a higher-level soccer competition. There are simply fewer weak teams present, with the notable exception this year of North Macedonia. (Sorry, guys. Best of luck.) With the tournament's opening match between Italy and Turkey coming up fast—3 p.m. Eastern on ESPN, while some games will be on ABC—here's a lightning guide to the festivities over the next month.