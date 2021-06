Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Everyone seems to be craving greens these days. Back in April 2017 BP (before the pandemic), in a nationwide study of 12,000 adults and children titled "The Nature of Americans," more than half of grown-ups admitted to spending less than five hours per week (about 45 minutes a day) in nature. Yet three-quarters of them also said that being in nature was among the more enjoyable aspects for them.