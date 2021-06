A grand slam blast from Tim Elko highlighted the first win for the Ole Miss Rebels in the Oxford Regional of the NCAA Tournament. Elko, who reportedly has one good ACL, went deep in the bottom of the third to give Ole Miss a 4-0 lead, which would never be relinquished. The crowd at Swayze Field assuredly went wild with approval, and after several hundred days with no postseason baseball in Oxford, why not?