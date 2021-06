Various forms of complex multicellular organisms have evolved on Earth, ranging from simple Volvox carterii, which possess only two cell types, to humans, with more than 200 cell types. All originate from a single zygote, and their developmental processes depend on switch-like gene regulation. These processes have been studied in great detail within a few model organisms such as the worm C. elegans, and the fruit fly D. melanogaster. It is also known that the key molecules and mechanisms that are involved in the development of multicellular organisms are highly conserved across species.