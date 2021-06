The quality of the air we breathe impacts every member of society. A large body of evidence has emerged over the past five decades showing the negative effects of air pollution on public health, climate, and the associated cost to the economy. The movement of air knows no borders making the challenge of air pollution not only a local problem but also a national, regional, and global one requiring policies on all these levels to mitigate its negative impacts on every one of us as well as on our planet.