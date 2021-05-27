Woman charged with manslaughter in death of grandson
DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut woman has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of her 1-year-old grandson, police said. Danbury police said they arrested Cora Brandon, 60, on Wednesday after an investigation implicated her in the child's death in March. A judge on Tuesday signed an arrest warrant charging Brandon with first-degree manslaughter, five counts of risk of injury to a child and possession of drugs.www.sfgate.com