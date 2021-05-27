Cancel
Molly Tuttle & Madison Cunningham Honor Sheryl Crow With Beautiful “Strong Enough” Video

By Jason Scott
American Songwriter
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith two guitars and two microphones in tow, Molly Tuttle and Madison Cunningham head out into the wilderness for a beautiful performance piece of Sheryl Crow’s 1993 hit single “Strong Enough.” A dense fog floats in the background, giving the moment a particularly ethereal quality. When I’ve shown you that I just don’t care / When I’m throwing punches in the air, sings Tuttle. When I’m broken down and I can’t stand / Would you be man enough to be my man?

americansongwriter.com
