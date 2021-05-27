Molly Tuttle & Madison Cunningham Honor Sheryl Crow With Beautiful “Strong Enough” Video
With two guitars and two microphones in tow, Molly Tuttle and Madison Cunningham head out into the wilderness for a beautiful performance piece of Sheryl Crow's 1993 hit single "Strong Enough." A dense fog floats in the background, giving the moment a particularly ethereal quality. When I've shown you that I just don't care / When I'm throwing punches in the air, sings Tuttle. When I'm broken down and I can't stand / Would you be man enough to be my man?