Molly Tuttle & Madison Cunningham Honor Sheryl Crow With Beautiful “Strong Enough” Video

Fresh off the release of their first album in nearly seven years, BUTTER MIRACLE, SUITE ONE, the legendary Counting Crows today announce the dates for their highly anticipated return to the road with the Butter Miracle tour. The 32-date run will be making stops at major cities across the US including headlining Vina Robles Amphitheatre on September 4. Seán Barna and Matt Sucich are set as support acts for this date. The Butter Miracle tour announcement comes days after the release of BUTTER MIRACLE, SUITE ONE, a four-track, nineteen-minute suite available now worldwide.