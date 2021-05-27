WTI Oil Outlook: Oil Eases After Double-Doji, But Signals Remain Mixed
WTI oil price edged lower on Thursday but remains within a narrow range that extends into third day and consolidating strong rally of last Mon/Fri (up 6.5). Oil remains supported by expectations for stronger demand on summer driving season in Europe and the United States that so far counters concerns about lower demand from India on new wave of coronavirus and fears that Iran’s return to the market would further increase supply.www.actionforex.com