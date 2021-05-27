WTI Oil Outlook: Oil Eases After Double-Doji, But Signals Remain Mixed

CRUDE OIL (CLc1) ANALYSIS. Chinese Caixin PMI (MAY) edges higher than forecasts. U.S. crude has reached multi-year highs this morning after expectant favorable economic conditions. Key economic data scheduled this week (see calendar below) from both the European Union as well as the United States, should give market participants a good gauge of the state of the two major economic regions and therefore guidance on oil prices – better than expected data could lead to further support for oil prices. Focus will be on Non-Farm Payroll (NFP) data as well as U.S. PMI’s. Expect some dollar volatility pre and post-announcements which could have a knock-on effect on dollar based commodities should actual data deviate significantly from forecasts.