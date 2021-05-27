Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Swiss Franc Claws Up to 90 Line on US GDP

By MarketPulse
actionforex.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Swiss franc is up for a second straight day. In North American trade, USD/CHF is trading at 0.9000, up 0.24% on the day. Swiss franc rebounds on strong economic sentiment data. The Swiss franc has made strong inroads in recent weeks against a US dollar which continues to struggle....

www.actionforex.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gdp#Swiss Franc#Us Dollars#North American#Usd Chf#Snb#Swissie#The Federal Reserve
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Country
Switzerland
Related
Marketsinvesting.com

Did The PBOC Signal It Is Content With The Yuan's Pullback?

The US dollar was trading slightly lower against most of the major and emerging market currencies. The Scandis were leading the major currencies, while the Russian ruble led the central and eastern European currencies higher. Emerging market currencies were mostly firmer, though the Turkish lira and South African rand were...
BusinessForexTV.com

Japanese Yen Advances On Worsening Investor Sentiment

The Japanese yen firmed against its major rivals in the Asian session on Thursday, as investors digested mixed views from Fed officials on inflation and focused on more U.S. data for monetary policy outlook. Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic and Fed Governor Michelle Bowman said that despite recent price increases...
BusinessForexTV.com

Gold Prices See Mixed Trend As Investors Digest Fed Comments

Gold prices were mixed on Thursday after two Fed officials said a period of high inflation in the United States could last longer than anticipated. Spot gold edged up 0.2 percent to $1,781.65 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were down 0.1 percent at $1,781.75. The dollar erased early gains...
BusinessFXStreet.com

The latest SNB meeting and the 'highly valued Swiss franc'

The Swiss National Bank have a continuous battle to try and weaken the CHF. Remember that a strong currency hurts a countries export market as it makes that countries exports more expensive to foreigners. Since the Global Financial Crisis of 2008 and 2009, the CHF has been strengthening on a regular basis as one of the global go-to risk-off currencies. The other one being the JPY.
BusinessDailyFx

US Dollar Outlook: DXY Slides During Powell's Fed Testimony

US DOLLAR OUTLOOK: DXY INDEX PRICE PRESSURED AS FED CHAIR POWELL PLEDGES PATIENCE DURING CONGRESSIONAL TESTIMONY. US Dollar strength in the wake of last week’s Fed meeting continues to dissipate. The DXY Index has fallen -0.8% from Friday’s swing high as bears unwind the rally. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell...
BusinessAustralian News

U.S. dollar slips as traders eye Fed chair testimony

NEW YORK, June 22 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. dollar weakened in late trading on Tuesday as market participants looked to testimony from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, decreased 0.14 percent at 91.7626. In late New York trading, the euro...
Businesseconomies.com

Gold falls despite falling dollar and US bond yields

Gold prices fell on Tuesday, despite the US dollar's drop against its rivals and the falling US Treasury bond yields. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will testify on the Fed’s monetary policy, asset purchases, interest rates and inflation before the House Select Subcommittee. The Federal Reserve decided last week to...
Businessactionforex.com

USD Weakens At Improved Market Sentiment

The USD tended to weaken against most of its counterparts yesterday, as focus is being placed on Fed Chairman Powell’s testimony today. It should be noted on the other hand that US stockmarkets tended to be on the rise, with Dow Jones, Nasdaq and S&P 500 rising, indicative of the improved market sentiment. There seems to be some recovery in the US markets from the Fed’s hawkish surprise at yesterday’s reopening and worries about the Fed hiking rates and tapering its QE program earlier than expected seem to ease. Fed officials yesterday tended to ease market worries even further in their statements and despite some slight hawkishness in St. Louis Fed President Bullard’s and Dallas Fed President Kaplan’s statements being present, NY Fed President Williams said it was too soon to shift policy, and that he expects inflation to ease. Market attention now turns to Fed Chairman Powell who is expected to testify before Congress today and probably is to reiterate that the US economy continues to show sustained improvement and that further gains in the employment market are expected while inflationary pressures are to decline. Dow Jones rose yesterday breaking consecutively all of our resistance lines (now turned to support) and landed above the 33800 (S1) level. We see the case for the index to continue its bullish movement should the positive market sentiment continue, yet the RSI indicator below our 4-hour chart has not reached the reading of 50 yet, which may imply a stabilisation. On the other hand, the same RSI indicator has a clear upward slope pointing towards the presence of the bulls. Should the bulls actually maintain control over the index , we may see Dow Jones breaking the 34100 (R1) resistance line and aim for the 34400 (R2) resistance level. Should the market reverse the index’s direction and a selling interest be displayed by the market, we may see Dow Jones breaking the 33800 (S1) support line and aim for the 33500 (S2) support level.
Economylplresearch.com

What Does the Fed Say? | Daily Market Update

On this week’s LPL Market Signals podcast, LPL Research discusses why a more hawkish Federal Reserve shouldn’t have been much of a surprise, the sharp earnings revisions higher, and reasons for downgraded technology. Daily Insights. U.S. markets open higher following Monday’s market rally. At the open the S&P 500 Index...
BusinessDailyFx

Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD To Gain on Dovish Fed Speeches

Gold (XAU/USD) has been unable to hold bullish momentum going into Tuesday’s session after recovering from the worst drop since August 2020 last week. The Fed’s acknowledgment regarding inflationary pressures has served to prove that gold isn’t so much a hedge against inflation but rather a hedge against Central Bank inaction.
CurrenciesCountingPips.com

COT Currency Futures Charts: US Dollar, Euro, Yen, Pound, Swiss Franc, Peso, Bitcoin

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday June 15 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets. All currency positions are in direct relation to the US dollar where, for example, a bet for the euro is a bet that the euro will rise versus the dollar while a bet against the euro will be a bet that the euro will decline versus the dollar.
CurrenciesForexTV.com

Franc Weakens As Swiss National Bank Keeps Expansionary Policy On Hold

The Swiss franc depreciated against its major trading partners in the European session on Thursday, after the Swiss National Bank maintained its expansionary monetary policy to stabilize economic activity and price pressures, while pledging to intervene in the foreign exchange market as necessary. Policymakers of the SNB retained the policy...
Currenciespoundsterlinglive.com

Swiss Franc Rolls Over after SNB Quashes Foolhardy Rate Hopes

- CHF underperforms in slide from highs after SNB decision. - SNB sticks with rate & FX view, disappoints market hopes. - Fed guidance shift lifts USD, aids USD/CHF, GBP/CHF rally. - Short-term inflation to fade so intervention threat lingers. Above: SNB Chairman Jordan, Centre. Image © SNB / D....
WorldBusiness Insider

Swiss Govt Raises GDP Forecast

(RTTNews) - The Swiss economy is expected to grow faster than previously estimated this year as the easing of coronavirus measures triggered a swift recovery, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, said in its quarterly economic forecast, released Tuesday. The expert group of the federal government forecast gross...
Currenciesactionforex.com

Swiss Franc, Dollar, and Yen Jumped on Falling Global Benchmark Yields

The intra-week rebound in global benchmark treasury yields was rather short-lived. Yields in Germany, US and Japan then turned south after ECB’s decision on PEPP purchases. That came even though CPI jumped to 13-year high. It remains to be seen of investors are giving a strong node to central bankers’ view that it’s transitory.
Marketseconomies.com

Gold closes flat as dollar stalls

Gold prices stabilized on Wednesday, amid focus on the US dollar's movement against its major peers and the Federal Reserve’s statements. The US manufacturing PMI reached 62.6 points in May, beating forecasts of 61.5 points. The service PMI fell to 64.8 points in May, missing forecasts of a drop to...
Currenciesinvesting.com

USD/JPY At 15-Month Highs And What To Expect From BoE

The U.S. dollar rose to its strongest level against the Japanese Yen in 15 months. Equities and currencies benefitted from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s reassurance that 1970s rapid rise in inflation is “very, very unlikely.” With the central bank’s confidence, investors drove up risk assets. Japanese Yen crosses performed the best, with USD/JPY rising above 111 intraday. A stronger appetite for risk is one of the main reasons why demand for sterling and the commodities outpaced the U.S. dollar, and the greenback’s gains were limited to the yen, Swiss Franc and the euro. Given the recent softness in U.S. data, the Fed wants a stronger recovery before raising interest rates. New home sales fell unexpectedly along with Markit Economics’ composite and services PMI. According to Powell, “We will not raise interest rates preemptively because we fear the possible onset of inflation. We will wait for evidence of actual inflation or other imbalances.” Durable goods, revisions to Q1 GDP, jobless claims and the trade balance are due for release on Thursday.
Marketstalkmarkets.com

New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD Testing Key Moving Average As Price Rebounds

The New Zealand Dollar gained against the US Dollar overnight, putting in the third consecutive rise since falling to a multi-month low following last week’s Federal Reserve rate decision. The risk-sensitive currency has also been bolstered by a rebound in commodity prices. Copper is up nearly 4% this week, joined by higher crude oil prices.