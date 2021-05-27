Cancel
Naomi Osaka won’t talk to media at French Open due to impact on mental health

By Press Association 2021
eppingforestguardian.co.uk
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNaomi Osaka will not take questions from the media at the French Open after insisting the nature of press conferences impacts on the mental health of players. Japan’s four-time Grand Slam champion said expecting players to answer questions after a defeat amounted to “kicking a person while they’re down”. The...

www.eppingforestguardian.co.uk
TennisPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Naomi Osaka is More 'Spoiled Brat' than Hero

