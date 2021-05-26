newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Checkerboard Farm Quilt Pattern Download

quiltingdaily.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis bright and happy design is made almost entirely with strip piecing, mixed in with some large focus print patches. It’s so fast and fun to make, so giddyup!. This design works perfectly with printed fussy cut squares that finish at 6?, as you’ll see in Color Play color option in the pattern. It’s a simple, fun cute design that would suit just about any color or print combination, and with so many adorable kids fabric collections on the market, you’re sure to find a great option or two and make something you and your favorite little one will love.

www.quiltingdaily.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Quilt#Print Design#Level Design#Market Size#The Harmony Farm Flannel#Riley Blake Fabrics#Mccall S Quick Quilts#Quilt Batting#Farm#Fabric#Color#Rectangle#Cute#Finished Size#Strip Piecing#Fun#Love#Kids#Happy#Skill Level
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Lifestylethesprucecrafts.com

15 Bargello Quilt Patterns

These Bargello quilt patterns will show you just how easy it is to create a stunning quilt. These quilts are all put together a little bit differently, but they all create the appearance of movement, making them Bargello quilts. The long strips, or tubes, that make up a Bargello quilt...
Beauty & Fashionquiltingdaily.com

Mid-Century Modern Quilts Pattern Collection

Inspired by mid-century modern design, the Tectonic Shift Quilt an ideal modern quilt pattern to practice curved piecing. Use the large spans of negative space to highlight a favorite fabric pattern or use a low-volume option to highlight the curved blocks. Originally featured in Modern Patchwork.. Designer: Heather Black. Project:...
Lifestylequiltingdaily.com

Patch Pals Quilt Patterns eBook

Delight a new addition with one of the popular Patch Pals. Delight a new addition with one of the popular Patch Pals. Each of the six creative Patch Pals measures 40 1/4″ x 50 3/4″. Borders are interchangeable. This eBook includes 6 of your favorite Patch Pals patterns bundled together...
TV & Videosquiltingdaily.com

Love of Quilting TV Episode 2812 Video Download

Love of Quilting TV episode2812: Medallion Quilt Pattern with a Modern Flair. Love of Quilting TV episode2812: Medallion Quilt Pattern with a Modern Flair. Old fashioned quilts are admired by many-a-quilter. One of the most popular antique quilt designs of the 1920s and 1930s, the Dresden Plate pattern, takes on a modern flavor in this medallion style quilt. Patrick Lose is joined by Dodi Poulsen in this episode and together they teach techniques for making the perfect Dresden block, along with appliqué choices and design options for making this quilt.
Lifestylequiltingdaily.com

Chirp Crossing Pillow Pattern Download

This adorable birdie pillow cover pattern is oh-so-accurate using foundation piecing. Living in rural New Hampshire, Jen Daly often spots baby birds following their mamas as they cross the road. This became the inspiration for her adorable pillow cover design. Designer:Jen Daly. Finished Size: 12″ x 20″. Originally Published in...
quiltingdaily.com

Cabin in the Pines Quilt Pattern

Curl up under a rustic quilt reminiscent of a cozy log cabin! This beautiful intricate quilt was inspired by things that are spotted in the woods, including trees, geese, wagon wheels, bears, cabins and stars. Perfect for quilters looking for a challenge, this dimensional quilt will keep you busy while you build upon your skills.
Home & Gardenquiltingdaily.com

Parade of Stars Table Top Set Pattern Download

Decorate your patio table with this sweet runner and placement set made from triangle-squares and strip piecing designed by Anne Weins. This patriotic quilted table set utilizes a traditional design for quick assembly. Play around with different red, white and blue fabric prints to make your own unique table top set.
Lifestylequiltingdaily.com

Path to Grandma’s House Quilt Pattern

Follow the woods to grandma’s house with this cozy quilt! A log cabin centered in the middle and surrounded by pieced trees make this the best quilt to cozy up under on Christmas morning. Designer, Charisma Horton, combined her favorite blocks with holiday prints for the perfect festive quilt. This...
Apparelquiltingdaily.com

Friendship Knot Necklace Pattern Download

Published in International Quilt Festival: Quilt Scene 2015, Bonnie Bobman has found the perfect way to let a friend know just how much they are appreciated. The Friendship Knot Necklace Digital Pattern is a fun and easy project that will use up scrap material and makes a great gift!. If...
Lifestylequiltingdaily.com

Accordian Placemats Pattern Download

Alternating white and gray strips and tiny pops of light and dark color create the illusion of the in-and-out movement of an accordion. The color play is almost musical. Bonus: Learn an easy faux-flange binding technique!. Designer: Lisa Swenson Ruble. Finished Size: 18″ x 14″. Originally Published in Modern Patchwork...
Beauty & Fashionquiltingdaily.com

Darling Dahlias Pin Cushion Pattern Download

These quick and easy pin cushions are as cute as a button. These quick and easy pin cushions are as cute as a button. Whether you like applique, embroidery or embellishments — or all three! — this pattern is one you can customize to your heart’s content for every quilter on your gift list.
Hobbiesquiltingdaily.com

Batik Sampler Digital Pattern Download

Quilt a traditional pattern with various techniques to make a big, cozy sampler quilt! Each part is broken down block-by-block so you can finish the quilt with ease at your own pace. Plus, you’ll get sewing lessons included with the pattern download so you can learn as you go. Want...
Apparelquiltingdaily.com

Itajime Jewelry Pouch Pattern Download

Published in Quilting Arts Holiday 2015, Vivika Hansen DeNegre has designed the perfect jewelry pouch that is great for travel!. Made from small pieces of hand-dyed cotton and classic linen, this functional and pretty pouch will easily slip into a purse or suitcase. It is the perfect gift for just about anyone!
Apparelquiltingdaily.com

Cork & Cotton Tote Bag Pattern Download

Use cork for the handles and bottom of this patchwork tote bag for durability and general snazziness. Ditch the leather and vinyl, and try sewing with (wait for it!) cork for your next handmade bag. Pair cork with your favorite cotton prints. You’ll love the durability this material adds.
Lifestylequiltingdaily.com

Sunrise Clock Mug Rugs Pattern Download

Looking for a simple quilt project with modern flair? These large coasters are the perfect weekend project to use up scraps without taking up the time of a full-size quilt. Originally featured in Modern Patchwork September/October 2017. These mug rugs depict a clock face with the time reading approximately 7:20–or...
Lifestylethesprucecrafts.com

14 Sunflower Embroidery Patterns

Sunflowers reach up to face the sun, and if that's not enough to make you smile, these sunflower embroidery patterns will. From small and simple motifs to detailed designs that look like paintings, you'll find new and unusual ways to use stitches and color to create a wide variety of sunny blooms with these patterns and ideas.
Lifestylewolfandbadger.com

Toadstool Butter Dish

Elegant toadstools stand amongst delicate foliage on this woodland-inspired Butter Dish. The Toadstool Butter Dish is designed in the UK by Hannah Turner, and comes in a beautiful gift box, so perfect for birthday or Christmas presents, or just a treat for you?. The Toadstool Butter Dish is just part...
Wisconsin Statefavecrafts.com

Springtime Quilt Pattern

"The Springtime quilt is an easy project for a beginning quilter. There's nothing complicated about the pattern!! The Springtime quilt is the perfect quilt to keep you cozy! At a finished size of 60” x 72”, the Springtime quilt provides that extra layer of warmth and softness on those chilly spring evenings! Lakegirlquilts is located in northern Wisconsin, an area rich trees and forests. One of my favorite times to be out in nature is when the tender leaves are budding on the trees in springtime! The plus signs sprinkled throughout the design of this quilt represent the positive vibes of springtime!! The color palette of greens and neutrals in this quilt reminds me of the freshly budded leaves on birch, oak, maple, and aspen trees."
Lifestylesewcanshe.com

How to Sew Mini Quilts - 18 Free Patterns

Mini quilts are the perfect sewing project for beginners and expert sewists alike. They give you a fun project to start and finish in no time. Here are 18 adorable little quilts for you to choose from! Make a cute stand-alone quilt to hang on your wall, or combine these sweet blocks in 100's of combinations to make an amazing quilt. These all make beautiful gifts too!