Checkerboard Farm Quilt Pattern Download
This bright and happy design is made almost entirely with strip piecing, mixed in with some large focus print patches. It’s so fast and fun to make, so giddyup!. This design works perfectly with printed fussy cut squares that finish at 6?, as you’ll see in Color Play color option in the pattern. It’s a simple, fun cute design that would suit just about any color or print combination, and with so many adorable kids fabric collections on the market, you’re sure to find a great option or two and make something you and your favorite little one will love.www.quiltingdaily.com