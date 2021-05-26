Checkerboard Farm Quilt Pattern Download

"The Springtime quilt is an easy project for a beginning quilter. There's nothing complicated about the pattern!! The Springtime quilt is the perfect quilt to keep you cozy! At a finished size of 60” x 72”, the Springtime quilt provides that extra layer of warmth and softness on those chilly spring evenings! Lakegirlquilts is located in northern Wisconsin, an area rich trees and forests. One of my favorite times to be out in nature is when the tender leaves are budding on the trees in springtime! The plus signs sprinkled throughout the design of this quilt represent the positive vibes of springtime!! The color palette of greens and neutrals in this quilt reminds me of the freshly budded leaves on birch, oak, maple, and aspen trees."